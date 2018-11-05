There Was Supposed To Be A ‘Diablo 4’ Announcement At Blizzcon, Per ‘Kotaku’

Each year video game developer Blizzard holds a massive event called BlizzCon where it announces new games and lets fans come together for the love of all things Blizzard. This year, fans were eagerly anticipating the announcement of Diablo 4, a sequel to the beloved action-RPG. Instead, the company announced Diablo Immortal, a mobile game based on the beloved franchise. As one might expect, this led to no shortage of outrage from fans of the series.

However, as reported by Kotaku, plans were in place to announce Diablo 4 at BlizzCon, but were changed at some point leading up to the event. The original plan was for the company to announce the mobile game and then follow with a video showing company co-founder Allen Adham telling the audience that the game is in development but not quite ready to show.

Diablo: Immortal will feature 9 outdoor zones at launch. pic.twitter.com/bdU3b9OIcp — Diablo (@Diablo) November 2, 2018

The announcement would have just been a teaser, as the company isn’t ready to show off much of the game to the public just yet. Even that small tease would likely have been enough to appease fans and let them know that a proper sequel to their beloved game is officially in the works. An event like BlizzCon tends to draw only the most hardcore fans, and those fans are looking for announcements like a full Diablo release and are not going to get as excited over a mobile game.

Apparently, Diablo 4 has gone through many changes over last four years and it could continue to change further as time goes on, which could explain why Blizzard decided it wasn’t the right time to reveal the game to the world. According to Kotaku, the game could have gone through as many as four iterations under different directors.

We’re confident that Diablo 4 is in the works, as Blizzard stated in a blog post that “we currently have multiple teams working on different Diablo projects and we can’t wait to tell you all about them… when the time is right. We know what many of you are hoping for and we can only say that ‘good things come to those who wait,’ but evil things often take longer.”

Diablo fans have been waiting patiently since the last proper game came in 2012 with the release of Diablo III. It was followed with an expansion in March 2014. For die-hard fans, waiting over four years for any major new content is a long time, and with Blizzard electing not to announce Diablo 4, it looks like fans could be forced to wait even longer to get their hands on the beloved game. In the meantime, though, Diablo 3 did just see a release on the Nintendo Switch on November 2.