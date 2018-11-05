Nina Dobrev Shows Off Lean Body And Flexibility In Latest Instagram Photo

The actress posed during a workout at Dogpound fitness studio, where many Victoria's Secret models train as well.

Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev proved how limber she is to her 16.3 million followers on Instagram.

In a photo posted this afternoon, Dobrev was caught mid-handstand during a workout at Dogpound fitness club yesterday in New York City. The snapshot showcased her long, lean legs, with one pointing straight out and the other curled behind her, arching her back to show off her toned torso. Her shoulder-length brown hair hangs down freely over her head and face, which barely pokes out from behind her arms that are holding her up. She provided a simple caption for the photo–an emoji of a girl doing a cartwheel.

Another photo posted on the actress’s Instagram story showed her in a similar handstand pose, but this time the star performed the splits in midair with her legs pointing straight out in opposite directions.

The actress dressed monochromatically for her workout, part of which was posted on Dogpound personal trainer Emily Samuel’s Instagram account. Nina can be seen donning a pair of shiny black high-waisted leggings that showed off her toned legs and curves. A mesh high neck tank top with a scoop back is tucked into her pants, accentuating the star’s tiny waist.

The video posted to Samuel’s Instagram account shows Nina working hard through a series of exercises, and concludes with her dancing and throwing her sweatshirt at the camera. Emily assures her followers, however, that the actress “worked super hard and probably won’t be able to walk today.”

The Dogpound studio is the fitness home to many stars, including several Victoria’s Secret angels. A video posted to the studio’s Instagram account this morning showed models Kelly Gale, Romee Strijd, and Josephine Skriver training “like an angel” in preparation for the highly anticipated 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which is being filmed this week and will air on ABC on December 2.

Just this weekend, Dobrev posted another photo from the gym with model Kelsey Merritt, expressing how proud she is of her friend who would be walking for the first time in the fashion show. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Merritt is set to make history by being the first Filipino woman to walk the runway during the show.

Nina previously showed off her gymnastic skills this weekend, when the Daily Mail reported she took to the streets outside her gym for her workout, which consisted of a series of high kicks, cartwheels, and rope exercises.