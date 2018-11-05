Kailyn Lowry Speaks About Being Stalked By Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason, Suggests He Needs Mental Help

Kailyn Lowry weighed in on David Eason's behavior during a Q&A with fans on Instagram.

Kailyn Lowry seems to be a bit tired of Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, constantly commenting about what she’s doing.

Days after Eason poked fun at Lowry’s rumored boyfriend’s beard — and said she must like to “f**k everyone” — the Teen Mom 2 star reacted to a curious fan’s question during a Q&A on Instagram.

“Why does David stalk and concern himself with you? He’s a weirdo,” the fan wrote.

“I’m not really sure, lol!” Lowry replied.

Lowry then suggested that Eason may need some sort of counseling.

“Taking care of your mental health is important.”

Last week on Instagram — after Lowry confirmed that she had landed a major campaign for Khloe Kardashian’s jean line, Good American — Eason left a hateful message in the comments, taking aim at her boyfriend — Chris Lopez — and his appearance. Eason also brought up Lowry’s past relationships with women.

“Too bad your mans beard is patchy as f**k!” Eason wrote, as revealed by a Starcasm report days ago. “Oh yea and I thought you were a lesbian? Oh I see, you just like to f**k everyone. I guess Barb was right about you lmao.”

Eason also said that his wife had no interest in filming a reconciliation with Lowry during production on Teen Mom 2 Season 9.

In response to Eason’s mean comments, Lowry reacted with a series of posts on Twitter.

“Imagine being a grown a** man trolling on your wife’s costars Instagrams,” she tweeted, joking that Evans “married a winner.”

She then added, “But we shall cross paths again one day.”

Although Jenelle Evans did not respond to the drama that occurred between her husband and her Teen Mom 2 co-star, that may have been due to the fact that she was taking a social media break until earlier today.

As fans have likely heard, Evans took a break from Twitter after accusing her husband of assaulting her — and potentially breaking her collarbone — before recanting her entire story. According to a YouTube video shared last week, Evans is now saying that Eason has never abused her, and even told her audience that she didn’t understand why anyone would think that he had.

“Everything’s fine. You know, I’ve been in so many domestic violence situations in the past that I would not put up with it now. So I don’t know why you guys would think that I would continue to stay in this relationship if I was being abused,” she said.

Teen Mom 2 Season 9 is currently in production, and the show is expected to return to MTV in 2019.