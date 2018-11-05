Britney Spears Flaunts Her Abs And Curves In Latest Instagram Post

After years of personal challenges, singer Britney Spears seems to be living her best life right now. She just announced a second Las Vegas residency and over the weekend she got out for a gorgeous hike and some fresh air. Spears shared a shot of her outing via her Instagram page and fans can see she is still in amazing shape.

Britney Spears has been making waves both personally and professionally for two decades now. She had times where she was making plenty of headlines with drama in her personal life, but these days, she seems to be healthy and happy.

On Monday, Spears shared a photo on her Instagram page giving her fans a glimpse at her relaxing weekend. Britney says that she got out for a nice hike and she’s in a wooded area during a brief break it seems.

It looks like this was probably a fairly casual hike, given Britney’s attire. She’s got sneakers and boxer shorts on along with a white T-shirt that she has hiked up and knotted right under her breasts. Her amazing abs are on full display and the way her t-shirt is tied makes her appear pretty busty as well.

Spears is also wearing oversized sunglasses and has her long, blonde hair swept back over her shoulders. She’s wearing a slight smile and has one hand on her hip while the other is reaching up to grasp a fallen tree she’s standing by.

Britney maintains a massive following on Instagram, touting more than 21.4 million fans who are always anxious to see what she’s been doing. More than 125,000 of them liked this particular post in less than an hour, with thousands commenting on how adorable she looked.

Spears looks like she’s happy and ready to hit the stage again and tickets for her second Las Vegas residency are on sale now. According to the New York Post, early ticket sales are a bit sluggish, lagging behind ticket sales for both Lady Gaga’s upcoming stint as well as the one for Aerosmith that begins in April.

Sluggish ticket sales aside, Britney Spears looks ready to hit the stage for her fans. Her personal life seems to be in a good place these days, with beau Sam Asghari regularly by her side and her sons Sean and Jayden doing well. Based on this recent hiking photo, it looks like the singer is in great shape and ready to deliver blockbuster performances when her new Las Vegas residency begins.