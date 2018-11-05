Julianne Hough Shares Sexy Photo Wearing Just A Top In Latest Inspirational Post

Dancer and actress Julianne Hough is all about confidence and motivation lately, both for herself and for her fans. She has been posting a lot on Instagram over the past few months about working on herself and her insight tends to motivate those who love her to do the same for themselves. In Hough’s latest Instagram post, she’s sharing yet another stunning photo while aiming to engage her fans.

In this latest Instagram post, Julianne Hough is showing off her dancer’s legs by wearing a comfortable sweater and no pants. Naturally, Julianne is positioned just so to ensure that nothing too tawdry is captured in the shot.

Hough has her hair still in its blonde bob that has garnered mixed reviews from fans. However, in this case, she has her hair pushed behind each of her ears in a slightly different styling that really works on her. Julianne’s makeup is simple, but quite flattering, as she has on a red lipstick that really pops and adds a bit of color to the shot.

Julianne has shared plenty of sexy and sultry photos via her Instagram page in the past, as she is confident and works hard for the figure she has. This shot is quite a bit more subtle than some others she’s put on her social media page, but it still has fans noting that she is beautiful and feeling that the look was simply perfection.

While this is a new photo in terms of Hough not having shared it before, it looks like it’s from a recent set of pictures she had taken. As the Inquisitr previously shared, Julianne did post a similar shot to her Instagram page not long ago teasing “No pants, no problem.” In that case, the pose was slightly different and was black and white.

In her caption for this photo, Hough encouraged people to engage their inner energy and connect with themselves. She asked her followers about something they do each day just for themselves, and these musings are very much in line with Julianne’s posts of late.

Additional Instagram posts over the past few days included one where Julianne was spreading the word about a fundraiser and blowing fans a sweet kiss, as well as one that included a gorgeous, sultry photo of the dancer and a lengthy note about feeling defeated. That gorgeous shot and vulnerable post snagged more than 214,000 likes in less than 24 hours, with more than 1,000 followers sharing their own stories and complementing Hough on her openness and beauty.

Julianne has built up a following of more than 4.4 million people now and it’s clear that her fans love the combination she has put together on her page of honesty, beauty, and inspiration.