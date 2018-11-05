Bella Hadid Rocks See-Through Top With No Bra Ahead Of Victoria’s Secret Show

Bella Hadid turned heads in New York City on Saturday as she donned a very revealing black ensemble.

According to a November 5 report by Daily Mail, Bella Hadid was photographed leaving her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show fitting in NYC over the weekend wearing a shirt that left very little to the imagination.

The supermodel donned a pair of black slacks and matching black blazer. However, under the blazer she wore a completely sheer, see-through to with no bra, baring her chest for all to see.

Bella accessorized her look by donning a black belt, a trendy pair of sunglasses, and dangling earrings. She also slung a designer bag over her shoulder.

Hadid wore a full face of makeup for the Victoria’s Secret fitting, including a red, glossy lip. She wore her dark hair parted down the middle and pulled back into a bun at the back of her head.

Recently, Bella took to Instagram to reveal how happy she is to be a part of the fashion show yet again this year and tell fans that she’s feeling better than she has in a long time.

“I’m so grateful to be a part of the show again, feeling happier and healthier than ever (all body types are different and react differently with a great workout routine and a healthy diet),” Hadid stated.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Bella Hadid will reunite on the runway with her sister Gigi Hadid and her close friend Kendall Jenner, who have also been asked to walk in the show.

Entertainment Tonight reveals that other Angels that will be appearing in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will include Adriana Lima, Adam Levine’s wife Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell, and Taylor Hill.

The show’s executive producer, Ed Razek, promises that this year’s show will be one of the best, and include even more big-name musical guests to go along with the stunning lineup of supermodels picked to walk the runway.

“The show is a year-long production, and 2018 promises to be our most ambitious yet. We have more musical guests, more fashion and more stories than ever; and, of course, 60 of the world’s top models,” he stated.

Harper’s Bazaar reports that Bella Hadid and company will walk to the musical styling of artists like The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Kelsea Ballerini, Rita Ora, Shawn Mendes, and The Struts during the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which is being filmed on Thursday night.