Watch RCD Espanyol Vs. Athletic Club Bilbao Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch La Liga Match Live Online

New manager Rubi can continue his team's resurgence on Monday, if RCD Espanyol cracks the La Liga top four with a win over Athletic Club Bilbao.

In a La Liga season that has so far proven to be one of the most wide-open in recent years, the Catalan side RCD Espanyol — which placed 11th last season and eighth the year before that, per Sky Sports — has proven to be one of the most exciting surprises. Under new manager Rubi, the club now sits fifth with 18 points off of 10 matches in the league. They conclude Round 11 with a Monday game, and will have a golden opportunity to crack the top four — if they can take three points from visiting Basque side Athletic Club Bilbao in a match that will live stream from Barcelona.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the RCD Espanyol vs. Athletic Club Bilbao battle in Barcelona, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Central European Time on Monday, November 5, at the 40,500-seat RCDE Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

Athletic Club currently occupy the 17th position on the La Liga table, just a single point above relegation territory. But according to club president Josu Urrutia, the team remains dedicated to upholding its century-old traditions — which, most significantly, includes signing only players with Basque roots — regardless of the result.

“It goes beyond winning or losing,” Urrutia told the National newspaper. “At Athletic Club success is inseparable from the concept of identity and, therefore, linked to the club’s unique way of competing. Success is not only an end in itself, as it might be for other teams, but also part of the journey.”

Striker Borja Iglesias leads RCD Espanyol with five goals in 10 games. Alex Caparros / Getty Images

