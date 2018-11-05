Victoria Beckham Shares Sweet Message To Fellow Spice Girls, Proving ‘Friendship Never Ends’

The popular '90s British pop group announced their 'Spice World' tour earlier this morning.

Victoria Beckham, known by many as “Posh Spice” from the popular 1990s British pop group The Spice Girls, posted a sweet message to her Instagram account this morning. The message came in response to the announcement from her four fellow band mates Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, and Melanie Chisholm — Scary Spice, Baby Spice, Ginger Spice and Sporty Spice, respectively — about their “Spice World” U.K. reunion tour. Beckham will sadly not be joining her fellow pop singers for said tour.

“Today marks a special day for the girls as they announce the first tour dates since we performed together in 2012!” she captioned a photo of the now-four member band. “I won’t be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year.”

Victoria said in her statement that she knows that the Spice Girls will put on an “amazing show,” and that the “fantastic fans past and present” will have a great time. She ended the caption with the hashtag “#friendshipneverends.”

According to the BBC, Beckham would be forgoing the tour due to “business commitments,” most likely with her multi-million dollar fashion label, which the singer launched in 2008.

The Spice Girls announced that they will be embarking on a six-date U.K. tour in 2019 in a video posted to social media this morning. The tour will begin on June 1 at Manchester Etihad stadium, with support from fellow British musician Jess Glynne.

The announcement made no mention of the band’s missing fifth member, though Scary Spice — Mel B. — did mention earlier today that she hoped that Victoria would join the rest of them for a few shows.

“It’s just the four of us that are fully confirmed, but Vic might join us at some point,” Mel said on ITV’s Loose Women, where she appeared on Monday as a guest panelist. “It’d be a shame if she didn’t.”

Scary Spice took a dig at her band mate last week, dressing up for Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween party as Victoria with a sign that read “No I am not going on tour.” She was joined by a friend dressed as Victoria’s husband David Beckham, who held a sign saying “please, please, please do it for the Spice Girls fans.”

“I think she found it a bit funny, but at the same time [there’s a] bit of a love-hate relationship,” Mel said of her costume according to the BBC.

Shortly after this morning’s announcement, Ginger Spice — Geri Horner — said that she was “so excited” for the reunion tour, and that “together we celebrate girl power with our fans and the next generation and everyone is welcome.” Tour mate Jess Glynne addressed her dates with the iconic girl group on Twitter, saying that it was going to “kick off.”

ARE YOU MAD! I’m Joining @spicegirls ON TOUR! Y’all best come through cause this stadium tour is gonna kick OFF! ???? https://t.co/3C0J2H5kWo — Jess Glynne (@JessGlynne) November 5, 2018

Tickets for the “Spice World” U.K. tour go on sale this Friday at 10:30 a.m.