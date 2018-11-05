‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ciara & Ben’s Relationship Is About To Take A Steamy Turn

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that fans are about to see one new couple finally emerge in Salem, and that things will begin to get steamy between them as early as this week.

According to a report by Soap Dirt, Days of our Lives spoilers suggest that Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) will finally spill his feelings to Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal). The duo have been dancing around one another for weeks now, and it seems that it is finally time to give the fans what they want — which seems to be a Ciara and Ben romance.

This week, viewers will watch as Ben confesses his feelings for Ciara, and she will be stunned. Of course, it has been obvious that he’s been harboring some feelings for her since they were in the cabin together.

However, to hear him open up will throw Ciara for a loop. She is currently dating Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams), but she just can’t seem to get Ben out of her mind. She’s been thinking about him constantly, and even having some dreams about him. However, she’s tried to push him out of her head.

After it is revealed once and for all that Ben is not the person who was responsible for the fire at the cabin, Ciara may have a change of heart about running into his arms.

Days of our Lives rumors are flying about, suggesting that Tripp is actually the person responsible for framing Ben for the fire. If Ciara finds out that Tripp is to blame for Ben’s legal troubles, she is going to drop him quickly — and likely head right to Ben, for whom she has been pining after for months.

Although the pairing of Ciara and Ben seemed to confuse fans at the beginning, viewers quickly began to jump on the “Cin” bandwagon, hoping to see some steamy scenes between them whenever they were on screen together. It seems that the time is quickly approaching where the couple will fully commit to one another. They may even engage in some sultry activities, which many soap opera fans would love to see.

This is one intense triangle. #DAYS pic.twitter.com/HWghzhUPFZ — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 17, 2018

In addition, with a serious lack of super couples on Days of our Lives at the moment, Ben and Ciara could end up being the super couple of the future. Although John and Marlena are still in the mix, Chad and Abigail are on the rocks — and Sami and EJ are no longer on the show. Steve and Kayla are separated by circumstance, and Bo and Hope ended with Bo’s shocking death a few years ago. It looks like Salem could use another great young couple to dote on.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.