‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Arturo’s Stunning Discovery!

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, November 5 bring a moment of commiseration for Sharon and Billy while Nick and Phyllis get together again having completely given up on their previous relationships. Plus, Arturo makes an unexpected discovery in Chancellor Park.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) wanted everybody to stay late at Jabot. However, she received some pushback. Kyle (Michael Mealor) had plans with Lola (Sasha Calle). Phyllis tried to tell Kyle he had to stay and help create a plan to make Jabot’s boutiques a haven for women, but Kyle walked out, and Billy (Jason Thompson) supported his nephew’s new love.

Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) informed his mom Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) that he and Sharon (Sharon Case) are entirely over. Nikki expressed her faith in Nick and supported him.

Phyllis tried to reach Summer (Hunter King) from Jabot, but when she failed, she called Nick and asked if he wanted burgers and fries for dinner. Later, Phyllis showed up at Dark Horse with the greasy meal, and the two connected. They expressed their mutual admiration of each other’s newest endeavors. Phyllis told Nick she liked his Nick 2.0 behavior. She said, “If you want something, you grab it.” At that, Nick grabbed Phyllis and passionately kissed. Nick backed off and said they couldn’t do that, but Phyllis disagreed. Eventually, their clothes started flying off, and they continued getting frisky in the office.

Arturo uncovers a clue today today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/3AG98DfpmG — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 5, 2018

Meanwhile, after a complaint about the food available in the Genoa City Police Department break room, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) invited Sharon over to try out some of Lola’s new recipes. Sharon said yes, but later she backed out and cited their need to keep the relationship professional. Also at Crimson Lights, Sharon and Billy complain about Phyllis. The also went over their past mistakes, and Sharon complimented Billy for overcoming his gambling addiction again. Shar and Billy both agreed that they’d made mistakes in the past, but they also expected that as they got older, they’d learn from those mistakes.

At Lola’s, Kyle meets Rey for the first time. Rey gets him to try a ridiculously hot pepper. Kyle’s game, but he couldn’t stand the heat. Lola gave him some milk, and Rey had to leave. Later Rey let Sharon know that he only had a week left to get a break in J.T.’s disappearance before the GCPD shut down the entire investigation. Sharon acted sad to hear that, but obviously, she wasn’t.

Finally, Rey’s big break came in the form of a watch that Arturo (Jason Canela) found at the site of the broken pipe repairs. The watch inscription read, “Love Mac.” Inquisitr’s Y&R spoilers show that the watch is the break in the case that Rey has waited for.