Victoria’s Secret Model Josephine Skriver Shows Off Major Skin As She Struts In Cleavage-Revealing Lace Bra

Victoria’s Secret model Josephine Skriver has walked in over 300 fashion shows for designer brands from all over the world. She started walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2013 and has continued doing so every consecutive year since. In 2016, she was officially named a Victoria’s Secret Angel. When the model isn’t strutting down runways, she’s posting sexy and sultry photos for her 5.2 million followers on Instagram.

Her latest snap features her walking down a bike lane on a busy road at night. She’s sporting a black leather jacket with decals, a black lace bra that reveals her busty chest and tight abdomen and extra short black denim shorts. She paired the skimpy outfit with a pair of black boots, a chain necklace, and black sunglasses. The model looks fierce as she walks towards the photographer with her hair pulled back into a ponytail and a focused expression on her face.

Josephine captioned the photo, “fittings round 2. #vsfashionshow,” alluding to the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show taking place in New York City on November 8 and airing for the public on ABC on Sunday, December 2. The fashion show returns to the United States after a two-year hiatus abroad in the cities of Shanghai, China, and Paris, France.

The model’s followers loved the most recent snap, commenting on how stunning she is and how much they envy her body.

One follower commented, “You are such an amazing person…one of the main sources of inspiration for me,” while another wrote, “The most beautiful Angel of them all.”

According to the Inquisitr, Josephine will be joined on the runway in this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show by fellow models Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Adriana Lima, Behati Prinsloo (back from a three-year hiatus), Candice Swanepoel, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell, and Taylor Hill.

There will also be a number of musical performances by popular artists including, Shawn Mendes, The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Kelsea Ballerini, Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha, and The Struts.

To the dismay of many fans, veteran Angel Alessandra Ambrosio announced last year that she will not be returning to the show after 17 consecutive years of walking the runway. In a touching Instagram post, the model expressed her gratitude for the experience as part of the Victoria’s Secret family.