Bebe Rexha Flaunts Her Curves In Sexy Rehearsal Sneak Peek

Musician Bebe Rexha knows how to get her fans buzzing and she did it again with her latest Instagram post. The singer has been traveling all over the world for gigs lately and she has been living her best life and flaunting her curves as she embraces all of the opportunities she’s snagged.

Bebe Rexha was just in Spain for the MTV Europe Music Awards and she wowed the crowd with a performance of her song “I’m A Mess.” She shared some clips on her Instagram Stories of the after party once the show was over and on Monday, she teased fans with a sexy shot of her rehearsals.

During her MTV EMA performance, Rexha wore a stunning red costume and that is what she was wearing in the sultry photo she shared on Instagram. Bebe loves to wear looks that get people talking and this one certainly achieves that goal.

The costume is a sexy red getup that has unique details at the shoulders and see-through sections to showcase Rexha’s midriff and cleavage. The fiery-red costume incorporated sultry details and included thigh-high red boots that finished off the statement look.

In the rehearsal photo that Rexha shared, Bebe was on the floor striking a pose that accentuated her cleavage, curvy figure, and hips. The photo was definitely a hit with the singer’s fans, as nearly 75,000 of her Instagram followers liked the post in about 30 minutes. Hundreds of people commented, with people praising her performance from Sunday night and noting how great she looked.

Rexha also earned plenty of praise for the red carpet look she donned ahead of the MTV EMA show. The Daily Mail notes that she wore Moschino from head to toe and the sparkly ensemble certainly made her stand out from the crowd. Bebe’s look included a hooded, sparkly minidress, thigh-high black boots, and black gloves, and she clearly felt confident and sexy in the outfit

After the show, Bebe threw a killer after party and she shared some of the highlights via her Instagram Stories. Rexha sang and danced with Dua Lipa, Ashlee Simpson, and a host of others and just a few hours later she had to hop a flight without having had any sleep.

Up next for Bebe Rexha is the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and her fans cannot wait to see what she puts together for this one. The singer is on fire these days and it seems she’s having the time of her life.