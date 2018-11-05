Jenna Dewan Shows Off Stems In Sexy Pair Of Daisy Dukes While On Date With New Beau Steve Kazee

Can you say revenge body?

Since her split from Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan has been showing off her sexy body on both Instagram as well as in public outings and one thing is for sure — she looks amazing. Most recently, the mother of one stepped out in Palm Springs, California where she appeared to be vacationing with boyfriend Steve Kazee.

In photos published by the Daily Mail, Dewan looks nothing short of spectacular as she was photographed walking to her car with luggage in tow. The 37-year-old paired a tight white tank top with a short pair of daisy dukes, leaving very little to the imagination. The pockets of her denim jeans are coming out and hit her upper thigh in the laid-back look.

Dewan looks chic yet casual as she accessorized the look like two gold necklaces as well as a pair of hoop earrings and oversized sunglasses. Channing Tatum’s ex slicked her hair back and wore minimal makeup as she dragged her luggage behind her. Jenna’s new boyfriend, Steve Kazee, was also photographed leaving Palm Springs.

Like Dewan, he also looked to be dressed pretty casually in a grey v-neck t-shirt as well as a pair of jeans and a black cap. In one hand, Kazee carried a luggage bag and in the other, a guitar. Last week, Kazee and Sewan were photographed kissing at a Casamigos Tequila party, shortly after news broke that Channing Tatum is dating singer Jessie J.

Just last week, it was revealed that Dewan and Kazee were in the early stages of their relationship. As the Inquisitr shared, Jenna and Broadway star Steve Kazee have recently started seeing each other and last Monday, the pair was spotted out in Los Angeles with a group of friends celebrating Kazee’s 43rd birthday.

Then, over Halloween weekend, the pair was spotted at the Casamigos Halloween party where they were packing on the PDA and dancing together for a good portion of the evening. Back in April, Dewan and Channing Tatum let fans know that they would be ending their relationship. They shared the news on social media with a heartfelt post.

“We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” the statement read. “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving, dedicated parents to Everly.”