Kelly Clarkson Defends Mariah Carey’s ‘Voice’ Appearance

Kelly Clarkson defended legendary performer Mariah Carey after a series of gossip sites reported that the singer was acting like a “diva” on the set of The Voice, where Carey served a visiting key adviser.

According to a report by USA Today, Clarkson insisted that Carey displayed no such “diva” behavior on the set of the long-running NBC reality singing competition series.

Carey was a visiting key adviser during the competition’s knockout rounds.

“Honest to God, I know everyone thinks she was a diva and probably so awkward,” Clarkson told USA Today. “I’ve been doing this show for three seasons. She honestly did her homework, knew the singers, knew the songs and gave solid advice. Everyone was floored. I was floored,” Clarkson shared.

“She could have walked in and been a diva and we all would have still worked with that,” she adds.

Clarkson was also in admiration of Carey’s professionalism throughout the long studio sessions with the contestants.

Most of all, the first American Idol winner quipped that she admired how Carey navigated the tricky stage on what she called “massive boot heels.”

Carey was clearly going for a certain look with the fabulous boots, but admitted to Clarkson that she didn’t know she would be doing so much walking on stage.

“And she was like, ‘Oh Lord, no one told me, I didn’t know,'” Clarkson recalled.

“On that stage, you’re up, you’re down, it’s kind of like Catholic services but you’re doing it in heels. And there are these grates. But she was wearing these amazing boots.”

Clarkson admitted that she was jealous of the contestants during Carey’s appearance, who were given the wisdom and advice of a true singing legend during their time on the show. Clarkson revealed that she would have loved to have that opportunity when she was a newbie to the business.

Life & Style reported that the singing superstar was not welcomed by the existing coaches on The Voice set — which includes Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and Adam Levine.

The source stated that it was “unanimous” that the coaches didn’t want her on the series, and also that they felt that Carey’s appearance would cause unnecessary “drama” and “stress” on the set.

The last time Carey appeared in an advising capacity on a singing competition show was during her time on American Idol. Her experience there was one which Carey called “the worst of my life” during an interview for Australia’s Kyle and Jackie O Show in 2015, as seen on YouTube.

The Voice airs on NBC.