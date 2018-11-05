Ariel Winter Puts On A Busty Show In Sexy Top During Lakers Game

Ariel Winter hit the town in a revealing outfit on Sunday in order to cheer on LeBron James and the L.A. Lakers.

According to a November 5 report by the Daily Mail, Ariel Winter and her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, dressed in coordinating outfits to take in the basketball game, capping off their cozy weekend together.

The Modern Family star donned a pair of hunter green cargo pants and a black strapless corset top. The top accentuated her cleavage, and left little to the imagination.

Winter wore a full face of makeup for the outing, and completed her look by sporting a pair of black leather heels, accessorizing with large gold hoop earrings. She wore her long dark hair parted down the middle — styled straight — with matching dark polish on her nails. She also carried a dark leather handbag to the sporting event.

Her boyfriend, Levi, wore a pair of khaki pants and a long-sleeved black t-shirt to the basketball game. He also sported a pair of gray sneakers, and was photographed putting a protective hand on the small of Ariel’s back to usher her through the paparazzi.

The actress’s father, Glenn Workman, also joined the couple for the game. Once inside, Ariel posed for a sweet photo with her dad.

Meanwhile, Ariel Winter wasn’t the only celebrity in tow for the Lakers’ game against the Toronto Raptors. Other stars such as Denzel Washington, Adam Levine, Chris Bosh, Odell Beckham Jr., and James Corden were all in attendance to see the Lakers fall in a somewhat severe 121-107 defeat.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ariel recently urged fans to get out and vote on Tuesday, emphasizing the importance of getting involved in the political process.

“If you’re confused about how to do it, there are people everywhere that you can ask; there are websites that can [help you] figure it out. If you can’t make it to the polls, you can mail in your ballot, which is what I did. I just think it’s important to vote in general because whatever say we can have in shaping our future is very important. What’s interesting is that while a lot of people in my generation find it important to vote, they don’t always get out there and do it. They’ll tell everybody else, ‘you have to go vote’ or ‘I voted,’ but they haven’t really done it,” the TV star told Hollywood Life.

Ariel Winter can be seen portraying Alex Dunphy on Modern Family, which airs Wednesday nights on ABC.