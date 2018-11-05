Candice Swanepoel Shares Sexy Throwbacks Heading Into 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

The countdown to the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is on — and iconic angel Candice Swanepoel will be back as one of the show’s top models. In anticipation of the big event, Swanepoel took to her Instagram page to share some throwback clips of some of her buzzworthy looks from the past few years.

On Monday, Candice Swanepoel shared a throwback photo via her Instagram page, noting that she was thrilled to see the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show back in New York City. Last year’s show took place in Shanghai, China — and the year before that it was held in Paris, France. Filming for the big event is slated to take place later this week in NYC, and all of the models have been sharing teasers via their social media pages as they prepare.

Swanepoel shared a few glimpses of her training efforts over the weekend via her Instagram Stories, and she also posted some throwback clips of her previous shows. Candice shared a video from her first time walking the runway — dressed as a ski bunny — and she also showcased her “mermaid dreams” as she walked during another earlier show.

Naturally, each of the clips that Swanepoel shared showed her in sexy Victoria’s Secret looks which flaunted her long legs, taut abs, and prominent cleavage. Life has changed a lot for Candice since the first time that she appeared in one of these shows, but fans know that she still knows how to rock a daring look on the catwalk.

Candice is now a mom to two little ones, Anaca and Ariel. She welcomed baby boy Ariel just this past June, and she opened up to People in September about how intense and amazing parenting her two little boys can be.

The Victoria’s Secret star has done plenty of enticing photo shoots since welcoming Ariel last summer, and she’s clearly in amazing shape — even though she’s only a few months out from delivering her second baby. Walking the runway in such a high-profile event could be an intimidating endeavor in this position, but it looks like Swanepoel is excited to tackle the event again.

What will Candice Swanepoel wear for the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show — and can she outdo some of her previous looks? She hasn’t shared any teasers yet about what she will be wearing on the runway this year, but her millions of fans are anxious to find out later this week.