Will Caroline Manzo And Jacqueline Laurita Return To ‘The Real Housewives Of New Jersey’?

Caroline Manzo and Jacqueline Laurita are missed by longtime fans.

Caroline Manzo and Jacqueline Laurita have been rumored to be in talks to return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey ever since they left the show after Seasons 5 and 7, respectively. But what are the show’s current stars saying about the potential comebacks of the aforementioned former cast members?

According to a November 5 report from Hollywood Life, both Dolores Catania and Melissa Gorga recently spoke out about the possible returns of the original housewives to their show — with Catania telling the outlet that she “could see” Laurita coming back to production. That said, she wasn’t so sure what it would take for Manzo and Laurita to both return.

“That’s between them and Bravo. After what I’ve seen with Danielle [Staub] and Teresa [Giudice] becoming close, I never say never,” Catania said.

Ahead of production on the eighth season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey last year, Teresa Giudice and Danielle Staub made amends after feuding for years — and have actually grown quite close to one another in the years since. That said, Giudice has remained estranged from Manzo and Laurita, and doesn’t appear to be open to a future reconciliation with them.

As for how Melissa Gorga would feel if Manzo and Laurita return — she is totally on board.

“I’d be here for it, definitely! I love the Manzos!” Gorga said.

Gorga then said that while she’d love to see Manzo return to the show, she doesn’t think that she would do so. As she explained, Manzo is a grandmother now — and appears to be enjoying her new, slower paced life away from the cameras.

“I don’t know that they miss it. They did it for so long and I think everything has a point where you say, ‘OK, I’ve had enough,'” Catania added.

As fans of the show may have heard, Caroline Manzo appeared to be open to a potential return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey in January 2018, when she said “maybe” about a comeback.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 is set to premiere later this week. As fans await the premiere date, Teresa Giudice is continuing to cope with the recent news of her husband’s deportation.

Last month, amid his 41-month prison sentence for bank and wire fraud, a judge ordered that Joe Giudice return to his native Italy after he’s released from prison. His release is slated for March of next year.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 premieres on Wednesday, November 7. The show airs at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.