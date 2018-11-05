Kourtney Kardashian Commands Attention In Sexy Leather Outfit As She Reunites With Luka Sabbat For Wild Party

Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat have seemingly rekindled their relationship. The couple, who were reported to have split last week, reunited for Diddy’s wild birthday bash in L.A. over the weekend.

According to a November 5 report from the Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian donned a sexy all-black ensemble for the party as she and Luka Sabbat made an appearance at the event — looking very much like a couple.

Kardashian wore a pair of black leather pants and matching pointed-toe heels for the outing. She also donned a racy black tube top which showcased her tanned and toned arms as well as her ample cleavage.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore a full face of natural-looking makeup, some subtle earrings, and completed her look by carrying a black clutch in her hand. Kourtney had her dark hair pulled back into a ponytail for the party, and rocked light-colored polish on her nails.

Meanwhile, Sabbat matched Kardashian in all-black attire, wearing a pair of dark pants, a black button up shirt and a long-sleeved jacket over top. He finished off his monochromatic look with matching black dress shoes. Sabbat wore a pair of glasses as his only accessory, and was photographed smoking a cigarette as he strolled alongside Kourtney into the party.

TMZ reports that Diddy’s birthday bash — which took place at Ysabel in West Hollywood — was shut down the police. In addition to Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat, other stars such as LeBron James, Usher, Wiz Khalifa, Kodak Black, Larsa Pippen, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and others were in attendance for the blow out.

Last week, People reported that Kourtney and Luka had split, and that the pair’s relationship was nothing more than a quick fling — something which Kardashian believed to be no big deal.

“Kourtney is no longer seeing Luka. It was a fun fling for her, but not a big deal. She has more important things to focus on, like her kids and work. Kourtney is doing great. She is looking forward to all the fun holidays,” a source told the magazine.

However, it seems that the reality star, 39, may have changed her mind about her relationship status with the Grown-ish actor, 20, as they’ve been seen out together multiple times in the past few days.

Previously, sources stated that Kourtney was “head over heels” for Luka, and that her friends and family members were happy for her due to the fact that they really disliked her previously boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s personal life as Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!.