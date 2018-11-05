Mac Miller’s Cause Of Death Revealed To Be Deadly Drug Cocktail

Mac Miller’s cause of death has officially been revealed two months after his shocking death.

According to a Nov. 5 report by TMZ, Mac Miller died from a drug overdose, and upon getting the toxicology report back, it seems the rapper died from a mixture of fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol. The coroner has now officially ruled the death as an accidental overdose.

Miller died on Sept. 7 when he was found unresponsive at his San Fernando Valley home. He was pronounced dead at the scene after a male friend called 911 from the house.

The rapper had been battling substance abuse issues for years, and it was his drug abuse that led to his split with pop star, Ariana Grande, earlier this year. Mac, whose real name was Malcolm McCormick, found himself in trouble when he was arrested for a DUI a few months prior to his death.

Miller was busted for driving under the influence, and crashing his G-Wagon into a utility pole while doing so. He also fled the scene, which was later deemed a hit and run. Police eventually tracked him down to his home, where he was given a breathalizer test.

At the time he blew twice the legal limit, prompting Ariana to tweet, “Pls take care of yourself,” seemingly worried about Mac’s sobriety.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ariana Grande was completely devastated by Mac Miller’s death, and took some time out of the spotlight following his tragic and untimely passing.

Eventually, Grande returned to social media to post a touching tribute to her former boyfriend, and sources told Hollywood Life at the time that the singer had always wanted him to get help for his substance abuse issues.

“He was there for her in her time of need after Manchester, and she will always love him for that. She is having so many mixed emotions flow through her because she really wanted him to find the help that he needed. It’s a major punch in the gut and trying to make sense of it all is heartbreaking and very trying,” the insider stated.

“This is really going to hurt her for a long time. Although the two ended their relationship, Ariana always shared a deep connection with Mac and wanted nothing but the best for him. Ariana is very upset. Despite their split, Ariana had always been supportive of his sobriety,” another source told Entertainment Tonight following Miller’s death.

Mac Miller’s cause of death can now give fans, friends, and family closure as they will continue to remember the late rapper through his music.