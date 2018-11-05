Prince Charles Reportedly ‘Snubbed’ By Kate Middleton, Prince William, Who Declined To Attend Summer Holiday

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made it, though.

Prince Charles was reportedly snubbed by his son and daughter-in-law, Prince William and Kate Middleton, after he invited them to spend a few days with him this summer in Scotland, International Business Times is reporting. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, however, made it up there and had a great time.

Although he’s English to the core – he will literally one day be the King of England – Charles has a love for the rivers and mountains of the Scottish countryside. His family also owns property there; his grandmother, the Queen Mother (that is, the mother of Queen Elizabeth), bought a castle, the Castle of Mey, decades ago, and the Prince of Wales reportedly loves spending time there.

According to anonymous sources close to the Royal Family, Charles invited his two sons and their wives to join him in Scotland and spend some time with him this summer, for what the British press is calling a “summer holiday.” However, only one son and daughter-in-law made it: his younger son Prince Harry, and his now-pregnant wife Meghan Markle, made it to Scotland and spent a few days enjoying country walks and checking out the wildlife.

For reasons that remain unclear, William and Kate never made it.

There could be any number of reasons for this, of course. Both have busy schedules, for example, and there are three little children to mind. But the British media seems to be of the opinion, collectively, that William and Charles simply don’t get along.

According to Cosmopolitan, for example, the two “rarely see each other outside of official business.” Not for nothing, Kensington Palace, which rarely responds to rumors, called any suggestion that the two men don’t get along “complete fiction.”

Rumor has it that, in addition to reportedly playing favorites with his two sons, Charles also has a favorite of his two daughters-in-law. Specifically, say royal insiders, Charles is “smitten” with Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle.

“Prince Charles admires Meghan for her strength and the backbone she gives Harry, who needs a tungsten-type figure in his life as he can be a bit of a softy. It’s become a term of endearment.”

As for Kate, while Charles certainly loves her, their relationship is reportedly more one of being cordial to each other than genuine love and affection. Sources say that Kate and William are closer to Kate’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, than they are to Charles and Camilla.

Speaking of Camilla, she reportedly didn’t make it to Scotland for the summer holiday, either. reportedly spending some time with her own children and grandchildren from her first marriage.