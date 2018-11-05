11-Year-Old Boy Shot Grandmother To Death Then Took His Own Life, Arizona Police Say

The boy's grandparents had been on him to clean his room Saturday. The boy doesn't seem to have any history of violent behavior.

Doyle Herbert is grieving the loss of his 65-year-old wife and 11-year-old grandson today. He and his wife, Yvonne Woodard, had were legal guardians and had full custody of the boy and had been asking him all day Saturday to clean his room and clean up after himself according to AZ Central, but he had refused. Police say the boy had no history of violent behavior or a desire to behave in a violent manner. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said, “In the preliminary stages of this investigation there had been no previous signs that the grandson might harm someone or himself and there was no cause for concern prior to this event.”

The family lived in Litchfield Park, which is located in Maricopa County, about 20 miles northwest of Phoenix. Herbert indicated to investigators that an argument was not in process at the time of the murder-suicide. He and his wife were watching television together on their couch around 5 p.m. when the boy came up behind his grandmother and shot her in the back of the head. Herbert’s initial reaction was to run after his grandson, which he did for a few seconds before returning to check on his wife. Arizona Family reported that while with her, he heard more gunshots ring out. Herbert turned to look at his 11-year-old grandson who took a couple of steps back before falling to the ground. The grandfather retrieved the gun and called emergency services. The gun used by the boy belonged to his grandfather. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Department is conducting an investigation into the incident.

Neighbors expressed their shock and other emotions about the crime.

“We stood outside and we prayed, and I know that seems really, really hollow, especially when you’re going through something… but that’s the best that you can [do]. You have that neighborly connection but your heart just wishes that you had more and you could’ve done more, you could’ve seen something or said something.”

Neighbors said all three family members seemed friendly and would wave in passing. Another stated that they had a good impression of the family.

“Nice family. I knew the kid. I mean, he would ride his bicycle around, play around the neighborhood.”

The Arizona murder-suicide comes days after a Florida boy strangled his mother and buried her to hide his crime. As reported by Inquisitr, the boy’s actions were reportedly triggered by an argument they had about a D he received on a school assignment.