‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sami & EJ Finally Reunited, Rex’s Life Turns Upside Down

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that the week is going to kick off with a bang. There will be some huge information revealed during Monday’s episode of the soap opera.

According to a recent report by She Knows Soaps, Days of our Lives fans can see an official Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) and EJ DiMera reunion this week. Sami will get the DNA test results, and she’ll reportedly be thrilled to learn that the mystery man behind all of those bandages is her long, lost husband EJ.

The reunion will be a long time coming as fans have wanted to see the pair back together for years. However, it won’t exactly be the happy ending that viewers have been dying to watch.

It seems that Sami and EJ will leave Salem together and that fans won’t get to see much of their relationship going forward. However, because Sweeney seems to make regular appearances on the show, the story of Sami and EJ likely isn’t over yet.

Meanwhile, EJ’s mother, Susan Banks (Stacy Haiduk), has no idea that her son is alive and lying in a hospital bed. This week, Days of our Lives watchers will see Susan have a premonition about her son, and since she believes her premonitions to always be right, she’ll likely go off on a frantic search to figure out what it means.

Elsewhere in Salem, Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) and Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) will be enjoying themselves at their engagement party when Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) will bust in with a shocking bombshell.

After getting the DNA test results, Chloe will know for sure that Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) isn’t the mother of the baby she’s trying to pass off as her and Lucas Horton’s (Bryan Dattilo) daughter, but that Mimi Lockhart (Farah Fath) is the baby’s biological mother.

This means that the child cannot belong to Lucas, and he’ll likely be crushed by the news. However, Mimi will have to answer a lot of questions, such as the identity of the little girl’s father. Since the baby was a DNA match for Lucas, the father has to be one of his family members, and fans know that Rex is the one who fathered the baby girl.

When the information comes out, it will cause a huge stir at the engagement party, and Rex’s fiance Sarah will be heartbroken over the news that he has a child with Mimi. The couple’s relationship will be in serious jeopardy going forward, and it seems that the wedding may be off.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.