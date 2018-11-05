Bristol Palin Of ‘Teen Mom OG’ Opens Up About Having A Stalker For A Decade

Bristol Palin will address her stalker on 'Teen Mom OG.'

Bristol Palin and her family are no strangers to stalkers. There have been various incidents over the years as they are very high-profile and also controversial. However, there is one person whom the Palin daughter will make reference to in Monday night’s episode of Teen Mom OG.

A brand new sneak peek has Bristol Palin revealing that a particular stalker has been terrorizing her for 10 years. She actually knows what he looks like. Tonight’s show is expected to have the mom-of-three moving into her new home in Austin, Texas amidst her divorce from Dakota Meyer. Their separation and impending divorce is playing out right now on Teen Mom OG and People has a peek into Monday’s episode.

Bristol is starting over with her new life as a single mom to her three children, Tripp, 9, Sailor Grace, 2, and Atlee Bay, 1. She has moved into a brand new home and she mentioned in the clip how scary that is, but exciting at the same time. Her kids seem to be having fun helping to move things in.

However, the 28-year-old daughter of Sarah Palin got wind of Dakota’s house in Kentucky getting broken into by someone earlier this year. She tells her sister Willow that she is positive that this person is her stalker that has been harassing her for 10 years.

“So last night was my first night in the house, and I got a text message pretty late from Dakota saying that his house had got broken into. His Kentucky house. I swear to God, it was the stalker,” she tells her shocked sister through face-timing.

Teen Mom OG Star Bristol Palin Reveals She's Had a Stalker for 10 Years https://t.co/DoTBxWprNU — People (@people) November 5, 2018

Palin explained that he was caught on camera and that it is definitely her stalker’s face. She confirmed that it has been 10 years of only getting about four hours asleep because of the constant threat she has been under.

Mom Sarah Palin talked this past summer about having many stalkers, as reported by The Daily Mail. Her family had apparently been tormented for years by a man named Shawn Christy who they believe to be the same person who had broke into Dakota Meyer’s home. He is said to have been following her daughters around and threatening them, particularly Bristol. He has since been found and taken into custody in September.

His name may come up on tonight’s Teen Mom OG episode. Everything about Bristol Palin and her past and present life is airing out on reality TV. Catch her and the rest of the teen moms Monday nights at 9/8c on MTV.