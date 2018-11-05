Blake Shelton Was Not A Fan Of His ‘Marshmallow Man’ Halloween Costume

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani may be one of the most loving couples in Hollywood but that doesn’t mean that they always see eye to eye on everything, especially Halloween costumes.

Shelton recently sat down for an interview with his friend Ellen DeGeneres, where he talked about a number of topics, including the fact that he wasn’t the biggest fan of this year’s Halloween costume. According to Shelton, he and Gwen were getting dressed up for her niece and nephew’s Halloween-themed birthday party when the first costume that they had chosen ended up falling through, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Originally, Shelton was was supposed to be the dad from the Incredibles but the costume didn’t exactly work out as he had planned. Since the party was in Los Angeles, the weather was still hot so the costume didn’t end up working because Shelton couldn’t bare to wear it in the heat. Luckily, Gwen had a backup costume for Shelton that was supposed to be a sailor but there was only one problem — it didn’t exactly look like it.

“So I put that on and I swear to God, Ellen, I swear, I walk into the party and the very first person walked up to me and asked me if I was the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man. I swear! And they’re right. They’re exactly right!”

But, Ellen made her friend feel a little better about things, telling him that there is absolutely no way that he looked like the Marshmallow man.

“That person must’ve been having some drinks beforehand because there’s no way you look like the Marshmallow Man,” the talk show host said.

Aside from the funny hiccup in Shelton’s Halloween costume, everything else appears to be going very well in Blake and Gwen’s relationship. As the Inquisitr recently reported, Stefani and Shelton’s relationship appears to be getting stronger than ever. And though marriage rumors have been swirling around the couple since they first began dating, the pair still haven’t made that commitment to each other just yet, but they allegedly still want to spend the rest of their lives together.

One insider says that Gwen is fully committed to Blake and cannot imagine her life without him in.

“Gwen truly sees herself growing old with Blake. She is sure that he’s her person and ultimately she does believe in marriage.Even though she’s not talking about it, her friends know it’s in the cards eventually.”

The same source also shared that Blake is also head over heels for Stefani and that their relationship is “rock solid.”

Perhaps wedding bells could be in the couple’s near future but we’ll just have to wait and see.