Heidi Klum Flaunts Her Stunning Figure In Gold Bikini Snap On Instagram

After a month of sharing her traditional Halloween-related pics, Heidi Klum has apparently chosen a different theme for the early days of November: Throwbacks.

The supermodel took to her Instagram account on Monday to share a sizzling throwback photo of herself in a stunning gold bikini and rocking platinum blonde hair from a photo shoot with photographer Ellen von Unwerth in which she is posing in front of the camera while making a fun, silly face. In the snap, the America’s Got Talent judge is posing in what appears to be an airplane as she holds the handle of one of its doors.

The model is facing sideways with both of her hands stretched out in front of her in a pose that accentuates her curves. The strings on her bikini bottom are placed high near her waist, which also helps to highlight her figure. Klum is rocking an ’80s-inspired hairstyle, featured with lots of hairspray to give it that volume coveted during the decade. The 45-year-old beauty is looking straight into the camera with her lips puckered and eyes lightly closed in a fun yet seductive manner.

“Back in the day as a platinum blonde shooting with the one and only @ellenvonunwerth,” the German beauty captioned the snap.

The photo, which she shared with her 5.4 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 14,000 likes and more than 140 comments in under 30 minutes of being posted, with fans flocking to her comment section to leave fire and heart eyed emoji as well as messages in a host of languages, including English, German and Greek.

“Hottest lady ever,” one Instagram user wrote, while another added, “I’m living for ’80s Heidi.”

Earlier on Monday, Klum shared yet another throwback snap of herself in which she is pretending to make a phone call from a payphone while wearing a green bikini top that was covered in shiny green sequins, as the Inquisitr previously reported. Klum’s long blonde hair is featured tied up on top of her head in a very high ponytail.

She captioned the photo with the same exact words she used in the latest throwback snap.

Before getting into this oldie-but-goodie vibe, Klum had been sharing photos leading up to Halloween, for which she dressed as Princess Fiona from Shrek, as Today pointed out. Accompanying her in her show-stopping costume was her boyfriend, Tom Kaulitz, who underwent a similarly intricate transformation to become Shrek.