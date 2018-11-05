Kris Jenner Turns 63 – Khloe Kardashian Posts Sweet Happy Birthday Message Alongside Photo Of Baby True

Momager and reality show personality Kris Jenner celebrates her 63rd birthday on Monday. One of her six children, Khloe Kardashian, was the first to wish her a happy birthday with a sweet photo message on Instagram.

Khloe posted a photo of Kris alongside her granddaughter True Thompson with the caption, “Happy beautiful birthday mommy!! You make life look fabulous! At every single stage!”

In the photo, Kris is dressed in a blue paisley-patterned sweater and white-collared shirt. She’s holding True, dressed in an adorable blue outfit with a star-patterned skirt and unicorn hat, on her lap. The two are posed in a garden as Kris flashes a warm smile for the camera and True gives an adorable pout.

In the rest of the birthday message, Khloe thanks her mom for being an inspiration to her and writes that she feels “blessed” to be her daughter.

“Your strength, compassion, love, work ethic, beauty and your incredible generosity is beyond anything else I have witnessed.”

She goes on to write how much she and her siblings love Kris.

“Mom, we ALL love and adore you!!! You are my hero and my heart! I am so thankful to have you in my life! Thankful for our blessings and for the love you give each and everyone of us! Today please enjoy being the Queen that you are!!! Happy birthday Queen.”

Khloe’s 81.7 million followers left hundreds of comments also wishing Kris a happy birthday and expressing their love for the Jenner/Kardashian family. One fan wrote that they wished Kris was their mom while another commented on how adorable the photo of Kris and True was. Other fans spoke of how sweet Khloe was for writing such a touching message for her mom while some commented on how young the momager looks at age 63.

On this week’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloe learns that her boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheated on her while she was pregnant, writes the Inquisitr. While the two continue to struggle with relationship problems in the present, fans of the show get an in-depth view of how it all started.

In the episode, Khloe learns that her boyfriend is cheating on her after seeing a video of him making out with another woman. She immediately calls her sister Kim, who asks her if she’s okay and tries to help her stay calm. A heartbroken Khloe responds simply, “I can’t be calm right now.”

Hours later, Khloe calls to announce that she’s going into labor, giving her an excuse to shift her focus from the cheating news and get ready to welcome her baby daughter.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on the E! Network.