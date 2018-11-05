Farrah Abraham Plans Big Reality TV Comeback With New Show Centered Around Her Personal Life

Farrah Abraham is about to make her reality TV comeback. The former Teen Mom OG star is said to be working on a brand new project that will likely soon get picked up by a network.

According to a Nov. 5 report by TMZ, Farrah Abraham’s Teen Mom OG days may be behind her, but she’s not ready to leave the reality TV game just yet. The single mom is set to star in a new series which will showcase her personal life, as well as the lives of other women in similar situations as herself.

The outlet reports that Farrah was spotted leaving a lunch meeting on Friday with her manager, David Weintraub, and reality TV mogul, Jeff Jenkins. Jenkins is known for her work on reality TV hits such as Keeping Up With the Kardashians, The Simple Life, and Little Women: LA.

The gang reportedly met up to discuss a new show they created, which will star Abraham, and focus on her life as a single, working mother. The series will also reportedly feature other single, working moms who are trying to navigate parenthood, their careers, and their dating lives all at the same time.

Sources reveal that the show has already received offers from two networks and that negotiations are currently ongoing.

As many fans will remember, Farrah Abraham was fired from Teen Mom OG last year after she refused to end her involvement in the adult entertainment industry. The mother-of-one was also called out by members of production for the way she treated the other cast and crew members.

She then parted ways with MTV and later sued the network for harassment, wrongful termination, and discrimination. She later received an undisclosed settlement.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, It may be Farrah who gets sued due to her latest career decision. The former Teen Mom OG star was supposed to fight in a celebrity boxing match in Atlantic City this weekend to take on former Flavor of Love star, Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander.

The reality star had been training for the match, and hyping it up on social media for weeks. However, last week she decided to drop out of the fight because she claimed that the promoters did not deliver on their promises of flights, hotel rooms, and more when it came to Abraham’s entourage coming along with her.

Farrah Abraham now faces a lawsuit for breaching her contract with the celebrity boxing promoters, a storyline that may appear on her upcoming reality show.