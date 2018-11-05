Nicki Minaj Looked Smoking Hot In Sexy Leotard As She Kicked Off EMAs With Racy Performance

Nicki Minaj sure knows how to turn heads wherever she goes, which is why she was the perfect choice to kick off a night full of incredible performances at the 2018 MTV European Music Awards.

The star-studded awards show, which took place at the Bilbao Exhibition Center in Bilbao, Spain, on Sunday, started with a powerful performance by the “Barbie Dreams” rapper, who made a great entrance when she was lowered onto the stage in a giant crown.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Nicki sported a racy glitzy leotard as she was joined by a group of backing dancers while performing her hit tune “Good Form.” The 35-year-old paired her pink bodysuit with matching socks and white high-heel boots and opted for wearing her hair blonde and short in a slick style. She was later joined by British girl band and former X Factor winners Little Mix to perform their latest collaboration “Woman Like Me.”

The four girls — Perrie, Jesy, Jade, and Leigh-Anne — looked stunning in chic androgynous outfits, consisting of a selection of white shirts, ties, and pinstripe ensembles. Little Mix and Nicki set the bar high for the rest of the night with a high-energy performance of their new hit track.

This year’s EMAs were hosted by actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld, who wowed guests in a glittering mini dress as she welcomed the audience and announced the performers. Other artists included Panic, Spanish singer Rosalia, Jason Derulo and David Guetta, Bebe Rexha, Alessia Cara, Janet Jackson, and Halsey.

Camila Cabello was the great winner of the night, taking home the gongs for best artist and best song.

“Shout out to Rosalia, this is amazing. It’s been such an amazing year, last year Cabana had just come out, it’s been the best year of my life, thanks for supporting my first album I can’t wait for number two!” the former Fifth Harmony member said.

However, the most anticipated performance of the evening belonged to Janet Jackson, who was also honored with the Global Icon Award for her four-decade, 11-album career. In her moving speech, the 52-year-old diva said she felt compelled “to speak for those women whose voices have been stifled,” as reported by USA Today.

“I am one of those voices, women who have been gagged, literally and emotionally, women who have been abused, women who have been intimidated, women who have lived in fear, I stand with you,” she said.