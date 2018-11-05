Richard Terbrusch died in the plane crash with his mistress, and his wife has started a GoFundMe account.

Former Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel’s primary defender has died in a horrific plane crash leaving Ravenel without his media spokesman while he fights back against the assault charges leveled by the family nanny. The former politician depended on lawyer and polo teammate Richard Terbrusch for advice on all legal matters and as his spokesman for press matters until his untimely death over the Atlantic Ocean on his way to a Charleston polo event.

Though Ravenel hasn’t mentioned the loss publicly or on social media, he is certainly feeling the loss of his spokesman as he faces trial on charges he assaulted his children’s nanny in 2015. But now Radar Online is reporting that all wasn’t smooth sailing for Terbrusch, a married Connecticut lawyer who often traveled around the country with Thomas Ravenel as part of the Brookland Farm Polo Team.

Terbrusch was married to Susan Terbrusch at the time of his passing, and they had one young son, Grant, who is autistic and requires care. On the small plane which broke up over the ocean were the pilot, Terbrusch, and his mistress Jennifer Landrum (this according to the Landrum family, who have confirmed that the lawyer was her boyfriend).

Southern Charm Star Thomas Ravenel's Lawyer Richard P. Terbrusch Killed in New York Plane Crash https://t.co/c5KzOwrhHO — People (@people) October 17, 2018

A member of the lawyer’s family has admitted that the longtime Ravenel friend and confidante had lost his way.

“Sadly, this is a cautionary tale of a family man in mid-life whose life choices took a wrong turn. After their son Grant was born in 2007, Richard started to travel much more down to South Carolina to enjoy polo.”

The same source added that Mrs. Terbrusch had stayed at home while her husband attended law school, and then traveled with Ravenel’s polo team.

“Susan had helped put him through law school and their income level went up. Unfortunately, their son Grant had autism and had difficulty in school. Susan was often left caring for him alone, especially over long weekends when Richard traveled south.”

While Terbrusch indulged in his hobbies, financially, things back home took a turn, and now with the loss of their single income, Susan Terbrusch has started a GoFundMe page in an effort to raise some money to cover expenses. The account has raised nearly $7,000 of its 100,000 goal at the time of this posting.

The family member continued saying that while Richard was jetting around the world, the mortgage and other bills went unpaid.

“She was busy taking care of her son 24/7 and assumed everything was being taken care of by her husband but she was wrong. Mortgage, utilities, health insurance, taxes and many other bills were left unpaid. The money was diverted to Richard’s expensive pursuits. The marriage deteriorated. Richard’s attention wandered. Susan was not even given a minimum household account.”

On her GoFundMe page, Susan Terbrusch explained that her husband had no life insurance to provide for his family, and she is facing financial challenges.

“We are dealing with both the tragic loss of a husband and father, as well as the sudden loss of our sole income provider. I am asking for your support to help raise the necessary funds for our living expenses as there was no life insurance or any other type of savings to cover this sudden tragic loss.”

WRDW reported that the private plane flown by Raj Persaud broke apart in mid-air, killing the pilot, Terbrusch, and Landrum, a teacher, who is survived by her parents and children.