Camille Kostek Shows Off Stunning Hand-Drawn Portrait From Her First Official Signing

Supermodel Camille Kostek hosted her first autograph show in Boston on Saturday where she met hundreds of fans and signed magazines, portraits, and even customized jerseys. Known for starring in the 2018 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition and for dating New England Patriots football player Rob Gronkowski, the model has gained over 350,000 followers on Instagram where she often posts sexy and revealing photos of herself.

On Monday, the supermodel posted a two-photo series of herself and artist Mark Kannell, who surprised Kostek at the signing with a hand-drawn portrait. In the photos, Kostek is dressed in a casual light-blue denim shirt tied at the belly and paired with white pants. Her blonde hair hangs wavy and loose around her head and her light makeup shows off her adorable freckles. She holds up the uncannily similar portrait for the camera in the first photo, where fans get a close-up view of Kannell’s talent. In the second photo, Kannell posts alongside Kostek and the portrait with a huge smile on his face.

Kostek captioned the photo with a long message thanking her fans for showing up to the signing event and giving a shout out to Kannell for his talent and gift.

“I couldn’t believe the turnout from my first official signing this weekend!!! I didn’t know what to expect and I definitely did not expect to meet such a talent as @mkannell who surprised me with this hand drawn portrait!! It was an absolute pleasure meeting everyone who came out!! We live in such a digital world these days so it was neat to see photos in print from over the years!”

She ended the caption by saying that the jerseys customized with her name on them were her favorite object to sign and telling her fans that they were rock stars. Her followers loved the photos, commenting on how beautiful the portrait was and remarking on how stunning the model looks even when drawn on paper.

One follower commented, “He is seriously incredible,” while another wrote, “I want this framed in my living room.”

This past weekend, the Inquisitr reported that the model sent a flirty message to her man in an Instagram story as she was flying to Boston for the signing.

She captioned a sweet photo of the two with “Hurry up and land plane!! I can’t wait any longer to kiss these sweet cheeks!!!” The snap of the lovebirds cuddled up together and smiling made fans swoon.