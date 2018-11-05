Is Maci Bookout Pregnant? ‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast Member’s Friend Speaks Out After Alleged Baby Bump Photo Edit

Maci Bookout is facing pregnancy rumors.

Is Maci Bookout expecting her fourth child?

According to a November 3 report from Hollywood Life, the Teen Mom OG star recently began facing rumors of a potential pregnancy after she shared a Halloween photo of her family that appeared to have been photoshopped to remove an alleged baby bump.

“If Maci is pregnant then she’s keeping it a really tightly guarded secret from everybody,” an insider revealed. “There’s not even been a whisper of pregnancy talk from either Maci or Taylor, so I would be seriously shocked if she was. All the speculation seems to have started back in August when she wore a baggy top, and then re-ignited again now after she posted the Halloween photo — and it’s just that, speculation.”

Because Bookout has often spoken about her desire for a fourth child, it’s never too surprising to hear buzz about a potential pregnancy concerning her. That said, Bookout has also been considering a possible adoption — so when it comes to another pregnancy, the Teen Mom OG star may not be planning any such thing.

As Teen Mom OG fans may recall, Bookout suffered a miscarriage last year, and spoke about the tragic incident on the last season of the show. Then, in the months that followed, she and McKinney weighed their options for welcoming a fourth child.

Below is the Halloween photo of Maci Bookout and her family that led to pregnancy speculation.

According to the Hollywood Life report, Maci Bookout’s allegedly edited baby bump photo on Halloween could have simply been the result of a normal insecurity.

“Maci is like a lot of moms, she sometimes feels self conscious about her tummy area, she’s had three kids and it’s not as taut as she might like it to be, so some days she wears baggy clothes, or she may tweak a photo if she doesn’t like how she looks in it,” the insider continued. “But yeah, that’s about it, as far as Maci’s friends know, there’s no new baby on the way!”

During an interview on Kailyn Lowry’s podcast over the summer, as InTouch Weekly details, Bookout revealed that she and McKinney were hoping to adopt an older child — not a baby — at some point in the future. She then said that she and McKinney will wait until they are in the perfect position to do so.

To see more of Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, and their family — tune into new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.