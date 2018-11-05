Ozzy Osbourne Reveals North American Dates Of Final World Tour

After being forced to postpone the last of North American tour dates in order to have surgery, the Prince of Darkness is hitting the road again. Ozzy Osbourne just announced new dates for the North American leg of his ongoing No More Tours 2 farewell tour, according to Rolling Stone. The performer will take the stage for a special LA-based Ozzfest in Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve and then will head to Europe, Australia and Japan before returning to the US.

Megadeath is tapped to open for the singer for North American leg of the tour, which starts in Atlanta, Georgia on May 29 and ends in Los Angeles on July 29. Tickets go on sale on November 9 at 10 am, with pre-sales starting a few days before that.

Osbourne had to cancel the last four dates of his tour earlier this year after contracting a potentially-lethal staph infection in his thumb. At the time, the Grammy Award-winning singer said that he felt fine and didn’t realize the seriousness of the situation until a doctor told him that the situation was “serious.”

The performer underwent surgery to remove the infection, which was actually three separate spots of staph infection. He spent a week in the hospital in recovery before coming home to face the challenges of managing life without the use of his dominant hand. Now, Osbourne has fully recovered and is ready to start touring again.

Feeling better after surgery. Ice cream helps pic.twitter.com/L3JWScrOI5 — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) October 7, 2018

Before being forced to cut the tour short, reviewers raved about Osbourne’s concerts, saying that he excited crowds with his performance.

“Everyone seemed swept up with the spectacle,” a review by Rolling Stone said. “For as ‘crazy’ as Ozzy went, the crowd caught up with him by the end of the night. During the night’s final song, Black Sabbath’s anthem ‘Paranoid,’ red streamers shot from the stage, and several fans dived to grab them off the floor, so they could wear them out of the arena like a trophies.”

Osbourne cautions people that they shouldn’t assume this is last tour ever – just his last world tour.

“What I’m stopping is doing what I’m doing now — going around the world all the time. I wish people would understand I’m not retiring. Is it my bad English accent? It’s called the ‘No More Tours‘ tour. It doesn’t say ‘No more tours ever,'” he said.

The singer says he is taking time to spend more time with his family, but doesn’t plan on retiring any time soon.

“I’m no good at anything else,” he added. “I literally can’t do anything else.”