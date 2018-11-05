‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Kailyn Lowry Confirms She’s No Longer Single, Is She Dating Chris Lopez?

Kailyn Lowry may be back together with baby daddy no. 3.

Kailyn Lowry has a mystery boyfriend in her life.

On Sunday, November 4, the Teen Mom 2 cast member and mother of three took to Instagram where she revealed that she’s is dating someone after being asked, “Are you single?” by a curious fan.

“Nope,” Lowry replied, according to a report shared by Us Weekly.

Although Lowry didn’t reveal who her new man was, she’s been spending a lot of time with her former boyfriend, Chris Lopez, in recent weeks. In fact, she recently shared a photo of the two of them dressed in matching outfits with their arms wrapped around one another.

Also on Instagram during her chat with fans, Lowry admitted that while she did ultimately fall in love with Lopez after her split from ex-husband Javi Marroquin in 2016, it was “absolutely not” love at first sight. In fact, she said she “hated his guts at first.”

While Lowry now claims Lopez was her first true love, things weren’t exactly picture perfect between them. Instead, after a brief relationship at the end of 2016 that led to Lowry’s pregnancy, the couple called it quits months before their son, Lux Russell, now 14-months-old, was born.

Although Lowry and Lopez haven’t been in a confirmed romance for the past couple of years, Lowry recently said she would love to welcome a fourth child with him.

“Before I got pregnant with Lux and had multiple miscarriages, my doctor told me I should be thankful that I have two healthy boys and what’s meant to be will be,” Lowry told Us Weekly. “I kind of have that perspective now. In my book [A Letter of Love], I said that Lux will probably be my last child. I would definitely have more, but I also know that my life isn’t really set up for another right now. Ideally, I would have liked Chris to be the father of my next child.”

In addition to Kailyn Lowry’s youngest son, 14-month-old Lux Russell, who she shares with Chris Lopez, Lowry also has two older sons, including eight-year-old Isaac, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and four-year-old Lincoln, who she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

As Teen Mom 2 fans may have heard, Marroquin is currently expecting his second child, a baby boy, with his girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, who recently moved to Delaware from South Carolina to be closer to him.

Teen Mom 2 Season 9 is currently in production and expected to return to MTV sometime next year.