‘Fixer Upper’ Stars Joanna & Chip Gaines Reveal Big Baby News

Former Fixer Upper stars Joanna and Chip Gaines have dropped some major baby news to People Magazine regarding the possible expansion of the family she shares with husband Chip Gaines.

Mr. and Mrs. Gaines remarked in a new interview with the publication that as a couple, they might not be finished having children.

People noted that the couple is already thinking about adding another baby to their brood so Crew can grow up with a sibling close in age.

“It’s hard to believe this little turkey will only be 10 years old when Emmie is graduating from high school,” revealed Chip Gaines in the interview.

“I think we need to have another one because I am particular about the only child thing. Crew needs a sister to manage this whole thing out. Don’t be surprised if No. 6 is in the cards!” he continued.

Wife Joanna might not be so sure about attempting another pregnancy.

Although she admitted to the publication she always felt “at her best” when she was pregnant, she remarked that at the age of 40, having a baby is a bit different.

She did admit that she loves one thing about being pregnant and that is delivering the couple’s bundle of joy into the world.

“I love the labor part. This is the moment we get to meet this little baby. It’s so much fun and I want to do it again,” she remarked of her pleasure of having children, although she did not confirm if she would go along with her husband’s wishes of another baby so quickly after having Crew.

Gaines has been sharing lots of photos of the siblings with their younger brother on social media.

Joanna Gaines revealed to People that her children “couldn’t wait” to be a part of their new sibling’s life prior to Crew’s birth. “Every single time they see my belly they have to rub it,” recalled Gaines of being pregnant with Crew. “I think it was sweet because they’re older now, and they wanted to be a part of this.”

“Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here and we couldn’t be more in love,” Joanna told her Instagram followers the day her youngest was born. “He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early — which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one,” she added. “Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful.”

Reruns of Fixer Upper can continue to be seen on HGTV.