Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Attend Church Together

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were spotted going to church with their three children on Sunday. It seems as if Sunday visits to Garner’s church in Brentwood, California, have become part of the ex-spouses new normal.

Despite the fact that they are awaiting their divorce to be finalized, Garner and Affleck took their three children to church as a family. Daily Mail reports that Garner looked very happy and she even flashed a smile as she arrived for the church service. She carried her phone in her hand, and her bag over her shoulder as she entered the church with her ex-husband and their kids.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Garner (46) was dressed smartly in gray pants, a black sweater, and her hair pulled into a loose chignon. Affleck (46) wore a plaid button-down shirt over a blue t-shirt, jeans, and dark sunglasses. The two were seen chatting and laughing. At one point, Affleck even put his hand on Garner’s shoulder.

The former A-list couple remains on close terms despite their impending divorce, three years after they first separated. It seems as if their divorce really inspired the couple to work together. Not only was it Garner who famously drove her ex to rehab for his alcohol addiction, but they filed their final divorce papers without the help of attorneys. What makes this more impressive is that Garner and Affleck were married without a prenup which means that they had to divide their assets up without any legal input.

TMZ reported that Garner and Affleck will share joint custody of Violet (12), Seraphina (9), and Samuel (6). Garner and Affleck explicitly state in their legal documents how they will treat each other in the presence of their children, lest either of them is ever in doubt.

“Neither party shall make derogatory or insulting remarks about the other… Each party is restrained from arguing, yelling, or using profanity directed at the other party in the presence or within hearing distance of any of the minor children.”

Both Affleck and Garner have moved on romantically. Ben had a one-year relationship with producer Lindsay Shookus, and also had a brief fling with Shauna Sexton, a Playboy model. Us Magazine revealed that Garner has been dating 40-year-old businessman John Miller for six months. Miller’s divorce from his estranged wife Caroline Campbell has recently been finalized.