Alexis Ren Teases ‘DWTS’ Country Dance With Sexy Photo As Fans Bash ‘Fake’ Showmance With Alan Bersten

The Instagram model poses with her horse instead of her pro partner.

Alexis Ren is a little bit country—for this week, anyway. The Instagram model teased her latest Dancing with the Stars dance—a country-themed samba for the show’s Country Night—by posting a sexy photo to the social media site.

In the photo, Ren is wearing a cropped flannel shirt and skintight jeans as she poses with her trusty horse. The 21-year-old beauty captioned the pic by explaining, “It’s country week on Dancing With the Stars so…”

The photo, which you can see below, does not include Ren’s Dancing With the Stars pro partner, Alan Bersten, and maybe that’s for the best. According to a recent poll by Gold Derby, fans are getting steamed by what they deem is a phony showmance between the two as a strategy to keep them on the show. Gold Derby reports that 59 percent of polled DWTS fans say they’re not into Team RenTen’s seemingly forced relationship and that they don’t buy it at all.

Indeed, Ren’s latest Instagram post is loaded with comments about the couple, with some saying they hope they get eliminated and others hinting they’re not buying the showmance.

Ren and Bersten previously told Entertainment Tonight their relationship is a “private matter,” but that didn’t stop the Dancing With the Stars powers-that-be from making their connection a “storyline.”

Dancing With the Stars fans are up in arms over what they feel is forced showmance, as you can see in some of the social media comments below.

I’m tired of the “showmance” they’re pushing with alexis and alan. over it #dwts — brittany (@brittrosenthal) October 30, 2018

alan clearly doesn’t like alexis and i feel so awkward watching them now like in all the little breaks they’re so far apart it’s just so weird .. — ???????????????? (@spllmns) October 30, 2018

"She really likes you." "…I'm having so much fun."

Alan doesn't like Alexis back and doesn't want to make her feel bad on TV. Way to make the last few weeks hella awkward. #DWTS — Kellie-Ann Barry (@RadicalReviews) October 30, 2018

Alexis & Alan…. if you can’t fake it like Maks & Meryl, don’t even fake it at all. @DancingABC — Kara Massie (@karamassie) October 30, 2018

After repeated mentions of Ren and Bersten’s chemistry by Dancing With the Stars cast members, as well as a look at the duo’s adorable Disneyland day date, the ABC reality show spotlighted the showmance in the couple’s pre-taped package. While a giggly Alexis Ren admitted she has feelings for Bersten, the pro dancer said he needs to be “100 percent certain” of his feelings for his pretty DWTS co-star.

Bersten later told Entertainment Tonight he has a strong emotional connection with Ren, but he still stopped short of admitting to a romantic one.

“I mean, we rehearse 24/7. You become best friends with your partner.”

Alexis Ren previously dodged the dating questions when talking to Entertainment Tonight, saying, “I mean, we’re just, we’re just so happy to be here and like I love him so much and I love his energy so much and we’ve been so focused on the competition.”

Of course, adding to the RenTen romance rumors is Alexis Ren’s recent breakup with her boyfriend back home. The Blast reported that Alexis Ren recently decided to make a permanent move to Hollywood after splitting with her boyfriend in Hawaii.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.