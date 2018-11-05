‘Sports Illustrated’ Rookie Tara Lynn Shows Off Her Voluptuous Figure In Racy Snap Shot In Australua

Tara Lynn has recently posed for some sizzling shots for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in Australia. The 36-year-old model took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share a racy snap of her photo shoot, which sees her posing in a barely-there bikini on a beach.

In the snap, the Sports Illustrated rookie is lying belly down on the sand with her torso towards the camera. The plus-size beauty is rocking a brown colored bikini that shows off her cleavage while her legs are positioned in a way that accentuates her curvaceous figure. Lynn is wearing her brown hair up in a messy ponytail that gives the photo its wild and free mood. The atmosphere is further accentuated by the wild rocks featured in the background of the photo.

While her torso is facing the onlooker, Lynn’s face is turned slightly to the left of the photo as she looks seductively toward the horizon with her lips lightly parted.

“This has been the most magical shoot of my career,” Lynn wrote in the caption underneath the photo. She also tagged @si_swimsuit and @mj_day, the editor of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, before adding, “thank you a million times over for welcoming me to the team.”

The photo Lynn shared with her 566,000 Instagram followers garnered more than 27,000 likes and more than 200 comments, with fans sharing their anticipation for the issue and congratulating her on making it.

“So stoked for this issue,” one Instagram user wrote, while another added, “Epic! Wish I could look this way on a beach.”

Lynn is joining Camille Kostek and Haley Kalil, who won last year’s #SISwimSearch and became the subsequent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 rookies, as the newest addition to this year’s rookie class, according to Sports IllustratedSwimsuit. According to the report, Lynn was discovered at an open call in her hometown of Seattle and has been modeling for the last 18 years.

In 2012, Lynn was deemed “The Body” after she appeared on the cover of Elle France, suggesting that Lynn’s curvy figure was the new shape women should aspire to, according to the article.

The Instagram account for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared another jaw-dropping snap of Lynn completely naked. In the sultry shot, the model is again facing down on the sand, but she is facing sideways this time.

“A birthday suit is the answer when the vehicle carrying your [swimsuit emoji] breaks down…right?!” the caption underneath the photo reads.