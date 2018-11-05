‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick Is Through With Sharon

Unexpected The Young and the Restless spoilers show that after vowing to never give up on Sharon, Nick appears he’s (mostly) through with his ex-fiance.

Last week, Nick (Joshua Morrow) tried to use Halloween to get Sharon (Sharon Case) back by setting up an entire family costume, but she declined to dress up to pretend they’re still one big happy family. Finally, after a few weeks of Sharon remaining firm, it seems like Nick got the hint — Sharon does not want him back.

Inquisitr’s Y&R spoilers for today show that Nick and his ex-wife Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) once again succumb to each other. Their ill-considered one night together caused both Nick and Sharon and Phyllis and Billy (Jason Thompson) to implode. Sharon dramatically revealed the cheating at the altar where she declined to marry Nick. The stunning announcement also led to Billy breaking off his and Phyllis’s brief engagement, and then he got his revenge on Nick and Phyllis with Summer (Hunter King).

Nick portrayer Joshua Morrow told Soap Opera Digest that Nick is feeling lonely now that he’s at the top without the family he envisioned while taking steps to get there. He has Dark Horse, and he stuck it to his old man Victor (Eric Braeden), but it all feels quite hollow. When Phyllis stops by with burgers and fries during Nick’s late night haul at the office, she’s what he needs in that reflective moment.

The heat is on and their secret is out. ???? Make sure to tune in to #YR this week! pic.twitter.com/IHSiqZfM65 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 4, 2018

“Nick’s pretty upset with how things fell apart with Sharon, so he’s not in a great headspace at that moment,” said Morrow. “Phyllis gets Nick, and she shows up when he’s feeling pretty low, so he’s really happy to see her. She’s a welcome distraction.”

Phyllis and Nick have a long history together, and they’re both at a crossroads in their lives.

“They’re completely comfortable with each other. They’re close friends, so they have an easy back and forth. They’ve seen each other at their best and worst, but now they have a fun interesting relationship. She’s always been there for Nick, in more ways than one.”

Now, at a pivotal moment, Phyllis once again proves she’s team Nick. She appreciates drive and ambition in a way that Sharon did not. In fact, Sharon wanted old Nick instead of the new and improved Nick 2.0 who now runs Dark Horse.

“Nick isn’t one to quit but he sees a different Sharon, and he’s not making any progress with her at all. I think Nick is finally at the place of, ‘if you don’t want me or don’t want to fix this, then I’m out.’ Whether or not he means all of that, who knows, but his feelings are hurt he’s not going to sit around pining for Sharon if she doesn’t at least attempt to make inroads to getting back together.”

It’s possible that Sharon wants to make Nick sweat with her boundaries and not working to get back together. One thing is sure though. If she learns that he and Phyllis started something physical again, it’s quite unlikely Sharon will have a change of heart about her and Nick’s relationship anytime soon.

Morrow said of Nick, “Phyllis is his biggest fan, and it makes me feel good right now. Neither one of them wants a relationship right now, quite frankly. They’re both lonely and not feeling particularly positive about life, so if they can make each other feel good in the meantime, so be it!”

Given that Nick and Phyllis are both heads of powerful companies right now, it’s easy to see a future with them together as a new Genoa City power couple. However, Phyllis does have the little problem of her part in J.T.’s murder coverup lurking around, and it’s possible she won’t end up as CEO at Jabot for long.