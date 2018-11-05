Heidi Klum Shares Throwback Snap Wearing A Green Sequin Bikini

Heidi's rocking a sparkly bikini top in a throwback photo on social media.

Heidi Klum headed to Instagram on November 5 to share a stunning throwback snap from a bikini shoot. The supermodel showed off an old picture from a photoshoot with photographer Ellen von Unwerth on the social media site which was taken when she was a platinum blonde and posing in front of the camera in a fun sparkly bikini.

The stunning throwback photoshoot snap shared on the America’s Got Talent judge’s account showed her pretending to make a phone call from a payphone while wearing a green bikini top that was covered in shiny green sequins.

Klum had her long blonde hair tied up on top of her head in a very high ponytail in the photo, while she revealed in the caption that she was sporting a slightly lighter blonde than fans are used to seeing her with now.

The supermodel didn’t confirm alongside the upload exactly when the bikini picture was actually taken, but she did tell fans that it was snapped “back in the day,” earlier on in her very impressive modeling career.

“Back in the day as a platinum blonde shooting with the one and only @ellenvonunwerth,” Heidi captioned the throwback photo from an old photoshoot, tagging the photographer in her post.

Fans left a number of comments on the bikini photo shared by Klum this week, sharing sweet messages for the star – who’s now a mom of four.

“OMG!!! There’s an Angel called @heidiklum on the other side of the phone line!!” one fan commented on the snap. Another told Klum, that she was looking “HOT as always.”

“Very very beautiful,” a third social media user commented after seeing Heidi – who the Inquisitr shared was recently showing off her amazingly toned legs in thigh-high suede boots while in Berlin – rocking her sparkly sequin bikini in the throwback snap.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

The snap appears to prove that the superstar has always been pretty confident with her body, something she shared during an interview with Ocean Drive earlier this year.

“I grew up being very comfortable with my body and very free,” she told the outlet in the interview.

And even though she was rocking a very fun bikini top in the old snap shared on her Instagram account this week, Klum told the magazine that she’s actually not too keen on sporting a bikini top when she’s getting her tan on.

“I tend to not wear a whole lot of swimsuit when I am sunbathing,” Heidi admitted. “So I usually go for a tie-string bikini, something that has less coverage, and if no one is around, I’ll wear only the bottom.”

She added that her body confidence likely comes from her upbringing, as she revealed that her parents were always very open and free when she was growing up.

“I grew up in a very free environment with my parents. We’d go to nude beaches,” Heidi then shared.