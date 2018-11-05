Jamal Khashoggi’s Sons Plead For His Body To Be Returned To Saudi Arabia For Burial

Following his brutal murder and the mystery of his remains, Jamal Khashoggi’s sons have begged for his body to be returned to Saudi Arabia so that they are able to hold a burial for him and lay him to rest.

Per NBC News, Salah and Abdullah Khashoggi issued their appeal on Sunday, stating they have been “unable to grieve and deal with the emotional burden” of their father’s untimely death because they haven’t been able to bury him.

“It’s not a normal situation, it’s not a normal death at all. All what we want right now is to bury him,” Salah Khashoggi said. “I talked about that with the Saudi authorities and I just hope that it happens soon.”

So far, Khashoggi’s body has yet to be recovered, with Turkish officials claiming that his remains were dissolved in acid after his murder. Saudi authorities have stated they are officially conducting an investigation into the location of his body.

Khashoggi was infamously murdered after he entered the Saudi Arabian Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, where he had made an appointment to obtain documents he needed to marry his fiancee. He never made it out of the consulate, and his fiancee, who had waited for him outside, alerted authorities to this concerning turn of events.

Following his disappearance, a number of different excuses were offered up from the Saudis. They started by explaining he had left through the back door, then suggested he might have been killed by a “rogue” mission, before finally admitting he had died at their hands, although it took them a while to confess to the premeditation behind it.

The Saudi journalist, who had been working as a columnist for the Washington Post, was critical of the Saudi Arabian regime and the de facto ruler of the country, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. While it is widely suspected that the crown prince ordered the journalist to be murdered, Riyadh has vehemently denied that Mohammed had anything to do with Khashoggi’s death.

Part of the excuse for his murder has been explained away by the allegation that Khashoggi is a supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood, something that his sons have denied any truth to. Despite the controversy surrounding their father’s death, Salah is most concerned with being able to lay Khashoggi to rest properly.

“We just need to make sure that he rests in peace. Until now, I still can’t believe that he’s dead. It’s not sinking in with me emotionally.”

Salah also had kind words for how he wished people would remember his father: “As a moderate man who has common values with everyone… a man who loved his country, who believed so much in it and its potential.”