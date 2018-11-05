Heidi Klum Shows Off Her Model Legs In Thigh-High Boots In New Video

Heidi's showing off her legs - which are insured for $2.2. million.

Supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum is showing off her world famous legs in thigh-high boots in a new video posted to her Instagram account. The star proudly showed off her pins in a video posted to her social media on November 4 during a fun trip to Berlin, Germany.

Heidi, who’s a native of the European country, shared the boomerang video with her 5.4 million followers on the social media site as she sat on a high stool at a bar.

The clip showed the AGT judge sporting the over-the-knee suede high-heeled boots with a large oversized grey sweater. Heidi then flashed a smile for the camera as she spun around in the revolving leather chair while enjoying her Sunday in her home country.

“#Sundayfunday in Berlin,” Klum captioned the video that showed off her amazing legs, adding an emoji with its tongue sticking out.

Klum has since shared a number of other videos from her return to Germany, which appeared to confirm that she’s currently shooting something in Berlin.

On November 5, the supermodel posted a clip of herself sporting some dark shades on Instagram as she drove by the famous Berlin Victory Column in a red convertible, all while being filmed by a professional camera crew.

Another fun Instagram video gave fans a better look at her car rigged up to a camera crew as Klum was towed around the German city.

While it’s not clear exactly what Heidi – who the Inquisitr recently shared was spotted shimmying in a backless dress – was filming in her home country, the star has been a little more open about how she keeps her amazing legs in shape after showing them off in one of her latest videos.

Speaking to People last year, the model opened up about her love for her legs – even confirming that she’d had them insured for more than $2 million.

Insured for a total of $2.2 million, the site confirmed that the star has one of her legs insured for $1.2 million and the other for $1 million, which is a little less because she has a scar on her knee.

Klum also revealed that she’s a big fan of showing off her stems because she considers them to be one of her best assets.

“I always enjoyed, and I still do, wearing super short miniskirts showing off my legs,” she told the outlet last year. “I think legs are sexy. I do like to put a focus on my legs when I go out or when I get onto the red carpet. I do.”

As for how she keeps them in such amazing shape, the mom of four revealed that she’s a fan of running, but doesn’t try to go too fast or too far. Heidi also admitted that her go-to exercises for toned legs include doing climbs on a treadmill while wearing ankle weights.