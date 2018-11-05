‘Vanderpump Rules’: Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Could Start A Family Sooner Rather Than Later

Jax Taylor wants kids 'very soon!'

Jax Taylor is dreaming of starting a family with his fiance Brittany Cartwright.

As the Vanderpump Rules couple prepares for their upcoming wedding, Taylor is looking forward to taking the next step in his relationship with Cartwright and spoke of his desire to start a family “very soon” in a recent post shared on Twitter.

“I gotta be honest, I can’t wait to take my kids trick or treating and or stay home and pass out candy!! It’s the dream!! Very soon!!!” he told a fan, according to a November 2 post shared by All About the Real Housewives.

Although fans have not yet been informed of when exactly Taylor and Cartwright are planning to get married, many suspect the big day will be coming soon, especially after watching the couple celebrate an engagement party and a bridal shower in recent months.

In June of this year, after a few years of dating, Taylor popped the question to Cartwright during a visit to Malibu, California, where they enjoyed a meal at Neptune’s Net restaurant on the water. Since then, the couple has been keeping their fans and followers in the loop with their ongoing pre-wedding festivities and even their plans to have kids.

Just months ago, after Cartwright threw Taylor a 1970s-themed birthday party, Taylor told his Instagram audience he was excited to marry and start a family with her.

“I want to give a special thanks to my fiancé, you continually surprise me every day, you always go above and beyond and I appreciate you so much. I am so excited to be your husband and start our family!! I love you babe!! Thanks for the best birthday a guy could ask for,” he wrote.

Jax Taylor may want kids with Brittany Cartwright “very soon” but fans shouldn’t expect to see Cartwright get pregnant before she and Taylor get married. After all, she’s very religious and doing so would go against her beliefs and the beliefs of her Christian family. That said, Taylor will be turning 40 next year and likely won’t want to waste much time after he and Cartwright tie the knot before she gets pregnant. So, he and Cartwright could very well be the first Vanderpump Rules couple to get pregnant.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7, which begins airing on Monday, December 3 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.