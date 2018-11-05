‘Dancing With The Stars’ Spoilers: Who’s Dancing What, Who Could Be Eliminated During ‘Country Night’

Dancing with the Stars will debut a new set of dances this week with a country theme that will rally the fans of the remaining eight performers as the show begins to wind down in the coming weeks and readies to pick the winning celebrity and pro of Season 27.

According to Pure DWTS, the following are the assigned songs and dances that will be performed this week for your enjoyment.

Milo Manheim and Witney Carson will perform a Foxtrot to “Born to Love You,” which will be performed live by LANCO. Their number is 1-800-868-3410.

Your favorite personalities can also be voted upon by clicking on the show’s official site and voting there as well.

John Schneider and Emma Slater will dance to a Jazz routine to the John Denver tune “Thank God I’m a Country Boy.” Their phone number is 1-800-868-3407.

DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold will perform a Viennese Waltz to the tune “Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton. You can vote for them at the following number: 1-800-868-3404.

Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe will dance to a sexy Rumba to a song performed live by Carly Pearce titled “Every Little Thing.” The number you can vote for them at is 1-800-868-3405.

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess will be performing a technically difficult Vienesse Waltz to the song “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” which will be performed by Chris Janson. Their phone number is 1-800-868-3402.

Are they or aren’t they couple Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten will smoke up the dance floor in a sexy Samba to the song “Ladies in the ’90s” performed live by Lauren Alaina. To vote for them, you can call 1-800-868-3401.

Joe Amabile and Jenna Johnson will perform a Tango to the song “Burning Man” by Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osbourne and hope fans continue to keep them in the competition. You can vote for this couple at 1-800-868-3406.

Juan Pablo diPace and Cheryl Burke will dance a Charleston to the tune “One Shot” by Hunter Hayes. Their phone number is 1-800-868-3408.

There will also be team dances ready to go; Team HayNow, lead by Bobby Bones, and Team JoeDown.

Team JoeDown, which will consist of members Juan and Cheryl, DeMarcus and Lindsay, Alexis and Alan, and Joe and Jenna, will dance to the song “Country Girl” by Luke Bryan.

Team HayNow will dance to the song “9 to 5” by Dolly Parton and that group will number Milo and Witney, Evanna and Keo, Bobby and Sharna, and John and Emma.

Pure DWTS predicts that Milo and Whitney will again hold the top spot and this week, it will be John Schneider that will leave the competition.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays on ABC.