Candace Owens Says Her Relationship With Kanye West Hasn’t Changed Despite ‘Blexit’ Controversy

While Kanye West has made a point of saying that he would distance himself from politics from now on, it hasn’t affected his relationship with one of his political muses in Candace Owens nor has it had any effect on the sales of her “Blexit” brand, according to Owens, reports TMZ.

Owens, who was described in the report as a “conservative provocateur,” explained how things had developed since West made the revelation that he had been “used,” telling TMZ that she offered a sincere apology to the hip-hop superstar and that she has respect for his decision to no longer involve himself in politics. Owens said that her relationship with West continues to be “cool” despite West’s allegation that she had used his name and lied when she announced that he had designed her “Blexit” clothing line.

On October 30, West took to Twitter to announce his realization, writing, “I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it.”

In response to West’s tweet, Owens herself said that there was no truth that he had designed anything for the clothing line, calling any speculation of his involvement “rumors.” However, Twitter users had caught her in a lie herself and were able to produce a video of Owens speaking about West’s involvement in “Blexit” during a speech.

Candace Owens in her statement: "I never once said that Kanye designed the t-shirts for BLEXIT." Candace Owens just days ago: "This logo, these colors, were created by my dear friend and fellow superhero Kanye West." YIKES pic.twitter.com/NZz6jBm36q — Caleb Hull ???????????????? (@CalebJHull) October 31, 2018

While her dispute with West is likely to remain a mystery until the rapper and designer decides to give more details on his side of the story, Owens revealed that the controversy has not slowed down the “Blexit” movement, which encourages black people to leave the Democratic party. Owens told TMZ that the controversy had actually brought more attention to the brand and helped it become stronger than ever before.

Owens insisted to the media company that since its official launch, orders for “Blexit” gear had been flooding in. Emphasizing that the success had nothing to do with West’s involvement, Owens said that there had been zero requests for refunds in the wake of the revelation of Kanye’s non-involvement on the design side of things. The success of “Blexit” can’t be chalked up to the hypebeasts that purchase everything associated with West, but instead to true believers of the movement, if Owens numbers are correct.

Owens said it herself to TMZ when she told them, “Celebrity endorsements don’t make or break a movement.”