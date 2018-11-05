Jon Gosselin Posts Rare Photo Of Son Collin After Weekend Visit At His Home

The dad of eight reunited with his son for a weekend visit at his home in Pennsylvania.

Jon Gosselin had a weekend visit at his home with his son, Collin. The former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star posted a rare photo with his little-seen 14-year-old son, Collin, standing alongside his sextuplet sister, Hannah, on his front porch.

Gosselin captioned the photo by telling fans he had a “good weekend visit” with his son Collin at his home, which is located near Reading, Pennsylvania. The photo marks the first time in more than a year that the sextuplet boy was photographed at home with any of his parents or siblings.

Collin Gosselin appears to be happy and is smiling in the new photo. The rare sighting of Collin, who is currently enrolled in a live-in program for children with special needs, comes more than five months after his dad Jon shared a photo of with him and Hannah as they celebrated the sextuplets’ 14th birthdays with pizza and cake at an undisclosed location.

In May, Kate Gosselin’s ex-husband posted an Instagram photo of Collin and Hannah, captioning it with, “Glad I could celebrate my son Collin’s 14th birthday with him and his sister!”

You can see Jon Gosselin’s happy new photo with his sextuplet kids, Collin and Hannah, below.

Many fans of the reality TV family have been concerned about Collin Gosselin. Kate Plus 8 viewers know Collin has been missing from family photos and episodes of the clan’s TLC reality show being placed in the special needs program away from home. After matriarch Kate Gosselin and seven of her eight kids posed for a People magazine cover shoot in 2016, the reality star explained why Collin was missing from the family photo.

“Collin has special needs,” Kate Gosselin told People. “[There’s] a fairly fluid diagnosis of what those needs are, but he needs to learn certain strategies to help him deal with things. We miss him so much, so it’s been hard because there is a huge hole in our family without him here. But it comforts us to know he’s where he needs to be right now, and I can feel good about that.”

Shortly before it was revealed that Collin was not living at his mom Kate’s house with his siblings, Jon Gosselin told Us Weekly he had no idea what was going on with his son. The DJ also alleged that Kate was keeping Collin from seeing him.

“I don’t know what’s going on. The whole point is I’m left in the dark. There’s no explanation. It’s disheartening. I don’t ever see Collin, ever. Not off the bus because he doesn’t go to school. Not at the gate because he doesn’t come down. Nothing. I am totally estranged from Collin because of Kate.”

While Jon Gosselin recently claimed in an Instagram live video that his 14-year-old daughter Hannah lives with him, a source recently told People that Kate “maintains full custody of all eight of her kids.” Still, Hannah’s back to school photo showed her standing on her dad’s front porch as she started at a new school apart from her siblings.

The new photo of Collin Gosselin at home with his dad and sister comes two weeks after Hannah Gosselin posed with her siblings Mady, Cara, Alexis, Leah, Aaden, and Joel at a pumpkin patch after not being seen in public with them for months.