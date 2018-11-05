‘RHOA’ Star Nene Leakes Opens Up About Husband Gregg Leakes’ Stage 3 Colon Cancer

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season premiere brought a shocking revelation, as Nene Leakes announced that her husband Gregg Leakes was currently battling stage 3 colon cancer, according to reports from People.

It was no secret that the 63-year-old businessman was locked into a fight with cancer, but until Sunday it had not been made clear what type of cancer he had been dealing with.

The 50-year-old Leakes revealed that her husband first started to experience noticeable symptoms of the disease back in May, saying on the show, “It was Cinco de Mayo. Gregg was in excruciating pain. Like, I’ve never seen him say, ‘I’m hurting so bad, the pain is so bad in my stomach.’ And finally he said to me, ‘Take me to the hospital.'”

Once Gregg was taken to the hospital, he received the diagnosis before being immediately taken into emergency surgery in order to have a part of his colon removed. Speaking about how quickly things took a turn for the worse, Nene said, “We just weren’t prepared to hear that.”

Gregg also explained his perspective of the situation, saying, “I guess the scariest part about all of this is when we got to the hospital and the doctor saying that we need to do surgery on you tonight or you ain’t going to make it.”

While things weren’t looking good for Gregg, the businessman revealed that his inability to mentally give in to the disease has helped him continue his fight, saying, “I went over and prayed to God and I told Him, ‘If it’s time, let’s go.’ I don’t fear death, I don’t want to go. If my work here is finished here, take care of them, let’s go.'”

Gregg also revealed that he had written a letter that was to be given to Nene if he didn’t survive the surgery. Gregg explained, while also breaking into tears, “I wrote a note to my doctor and I told him to give it to you if I didn’t come out. Writing that note was the hardest thing I ever did in my life.”

Despite the risk involved, Gregg went on to survive that surgery, a small victory that has propelled him into continuing his fight. “You never know what’s in you until you at that door,” said Gregg as he described his fight. “I never thought I had it in me to fight cancer. Now, I want to beat cancer’s a**.”