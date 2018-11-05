Pregnant Carrie Underwood Shares A ‘Snuggly’ Selfie

Carrie's posing for fans in a new photo.

Pregnant Carrie Underwood is gearing up for the winter in her latest selfie. The country music superstar, who’s currently expecting her second child with husband Mike Fisher, shared a new snap of herself on Instagram on November 4 where she revealed that she was getting all “snuggly” on a very rainy day.

The former American Idol winner shared the picture with her more than 8 million followers while in the back of a car as she revealed that she was all decked out in matching warm items from her own clothing line, Calia by Carrie Underwood, which is exclusively available from Dick’s Sporting Goods stores.

The adorable snap showed the soon-to-be mom of two smiling and sporting a very warm knitted pink hat – which was adorned with her Calia logo – and a matching knitted scarf while her signature blonde hair could be seen flowing out from underneath her hat.

Writing in the caption, Underwood admitted that she was feeling “snuggly” in her warm outerwear as she braved the outdoors as the rain came down.

The star wrote in the caption of her hat and scarf selfie using the hashtags “Snuggly” and “RainyDay” before then tagging her line “@caliabycarrie.” Underwood also added a smiley face emoji, a scarf, and an umbrella with rain on it emoji.

Fans left sweet messages for the pregnant star in the caption of the upload, which has received more than 327,000 likes.

“Dressed for the cold weather. So pretty in pink,” one fan told the “Cry Pretty” singer. Another told the star, who is already mom to 3-year-old son Isaiah, “You look nice and warm.”

“You are so beautiful,” a third wrote after seeing Carrie flashing a smile in her latest selfie, while another agreed and commented, “You always look so beautiful!”

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The latest selfie shared by the star – who’s currently gearing up to co-host the 2018 CMA Awards alongside fellow country star Brad Paisley – comes shortly after Underwood was seriously called out for another selfie she shared online last month.

As the Inquisitr shared in October, Carrie posted a snap of herself attending her son’s soccer game but was “mom-shamed” in the comments by trolls who accused her of wearing too much makeup to be a soccer mom.

Underwood didn’t publicly respond to the haters who left not so nice remarks on her picture, though the negative comments, fortunately, haven’t stopped her from stepping into the spotlight.

The Inquisitr reported that the “Blown Away” singer looked ready to pop as she proudly showed off her growing baby bump while performing in Texas in October.

She’ll soon be taking to the stage again later this month with her bump on full display, potentially with some big news.

People is reporting that there’s allegedly been speculation in Carrie’s inner circle that the star could announce the sex of her second child at the 2018 CMA Awards on November 14. She’ll be co-hosting the event and performing.