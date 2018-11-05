Alec Baldwin Spotted Using Car Service After Parking Spot Assault

It appears that Alec Baldwin has taken a break from driving and the risks that come with it, according to reports from Page Six.

After being arrested due to his alleged road rage last week, Baldwin was photographed on Sunday leaving his apartment in New York City’s East Village and getting into a car service that was waiting for him. It appears to have been a good decision in the wake of being charged with assault over the parking spot punch-up he reportedly got into on Friday.

According to Page Six’s report, Baldwin “left his apartment on East 10th Street near University Place at 10:15 a.m. carrying a Starbucks cup and hopped into a beat-up gray sedan with plates from the Taxi and Limousine Commission.”

The report continued to detail Baldwin’s trek through New York City, writing that Baldwin was taken a half-mile south of his apartment to a building at the corner of Broadway and East Houston Street, where Baldwin was able to enter using a key of his.

Nearly two hours later, Baldwin emerged from the building. This time, the 30 Rock actor was carrying a box in order to shield his face from the waiting paparazzi as he hopped into another car service that brought him back to his apartment.

Alec Baldwin’s alleged victim says he's 'sore' but will 'be fine' following parking spot altercation https://t.co/Q2m3QrCzMU — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 5, 2018

Baldwin was silent during his excursion in the city despite repeated inquiries from the media gathered.

The actor, who has been portraying Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live for several years, was arrested on Friday over allegations that he had punched a man over a dispute regarding a parking spot.

According to reports, a relative of Baldwin, who has not been identified, was holding the parking spot for the actor directly outside of his East Village apartment. However, before Baldwin’s black Cadillac SUV was able to park in the spot, Wojciech Cieszkowski and his black Saab grabbed the space, prompting a dispute that caused Baldwin to allegedly snap and get physical.

According to a witness report, Baldwin yelled at Cieszkowski, “What do you think you’re doing!” Eventually, the screaming match turned into shoving, before the 60-year-old Baldwin allegedly struck the 49-year-old Cieszkowski.

In the aftermath, Baldwin was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault.

The actor went on to release a statement following his release in an effort to make it clear that the parking spot wasn’t the trigger for the altercation, saying, “the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false.”