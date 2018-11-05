On The 10th Anniversary Of Barack Obama’s Election, Twitter Shows How Much They Miss Him

Twitter users showed their love for Barack Obama on the 10th anniversary of his election as President of the United States in a unique display of affection for the former commander in chief.

The Huffington Post reflected that it was just 10 years ago the people of America elected a young senator from Illinois with the name of Barack Obama to be the nations 44th president on the historic night of Nov. 4, 2008.

Obama took to his Instagram page to reflect on the significant date and his hopes for the future as Americans head to the polls on November 6 for the midterm elections.

The Washington Post explained that midterm elections are the elections that take place halfway through a president’s four-year term. They cover a huge range of contests, from congressional seats all the way down to small-town mayoral races and county sheriffs. Most importantly, 35 of the 100 Senate seats are up for grabs.

“When more people get off the sidelines and decide to participate, our country becomes a little more representative of its people ― of everyone’s collective decision,” Obama wrote. “And American politics can change as a result.”

“On Election Day this Tuesday, I’m not just asking you to vote. I’m asking you to really show up once again. Talk with your friends, convince some new voters, and get them out to vote because then something powerful happens. Change happens,” he continued.

Obama’s anniversary was feted on Twitter by supporters of the former president, and those who just want to see change affected, agreeing with Obama’s plea to vote in this all-important midterm election.

The New York Times reposted their cover story of the election on their Twitter page, honoring the significant change that was made upon the election of Barack Obama to the office of United States President.

Racial Barriers Fall: Barack Obama is elected as the first black president of the United States, 10 years ago today. https://t.co/8gSz4k0GAN pic.twitter.com/0fiewVSr1Y — NYT Archives (@NYTArchives) November 4, 2018

10 years ago the world changed forever. @BarackObama You gave us hope. You’ve inspired a generation of young Americans to reach for the stars and we WILL be better because of that. Thank you for your hard work, advocacy and inspiration. #BarackObama #Obama — Stephen Rumbolo (@Stephen_rum) November 4, 2018

10 years ago today @BarackObama was elected. A strikingly symbolic moment in our nation’s racial history One of the most remarkable night in American political history. I am so elated to have lived a great moment in history and relive it 10 years later. #govote #yourvotecounts pic.twitter.com/lXF9lqhInn — EconWade (@Batchnet) November 4, 2018

In 2008, the New York Times reported that Obama defeated Senator John McCain, Republican of Arizona, a former prisoner of war who was making his second bid for the presidency alongside vice-presidential running mate Sarah Palin.

McCain’s concession speech was one of hope for the future as well, asking those of his supporters who booed upon the mention of the new president’s name to hush.

McCain said in his closing statements, “I urge all Americans who supported me to join me in not just congratulating him, but offering our next president our goodwill and earnest effort to find ways to come together.”

Obama, alongside Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, were among the three former presidents hand-picked by McCain to deliver eulogies during his memorial service this past August.

Voting for the midterm elections is November 6, 2018.