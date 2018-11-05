Danielle Fishel Shares Wedding Photos With Jensen Karp

It appears that Topanga has finally moved on from Corey Matthews, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight.

The former Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel revealed that she had tied the knot on social media Sunday night, as the 37-year-old actress announced that she was officially hitched with producer Jensen Karp.

In one of the photos from the wedding she posted on Twitter, Fishel left the caption, “That’s Mrs. Karp to you.”

Fishel showcased her wedding dress in another photo she posted to Instagram which according to the report included “sheer lace capped shoulders and a lengthy veil.”

Karp, who is a producer on the show Drop the Mic, wrote in a photo he posted to his own Instagram, “Today I married my soulmate. We were surrounded by family and friends and it was the best day of my life. I also ate 3 donuts after dinner. Unrelated. @daniellefishel, I love you so much and thank you for giving me this smile.”

Her marriage to Karp is Fishel’s second, who had previously married Tim Belusko in 2013. Fishel and Belusko went on to divorce in 2016 and Fishel began dating Karp a year later.

In a previous interview with Entertainment Tonight about her wedding, Fishel described the experience as “so much fun,” adding, “I absolutely love it. Things are going along very well. I kind of went a little bit of a unique route, but I like it.”

In that same interview, Fishel revealed that she had found an unlikely partner in her wedding planning. Fishel had been in close contact with Hailey Baldwin, who recently tied the knot with Justin Bieber.

Fishel revealed that she and Baldwin had been sharing each other’s plans for the wedding, saying, “I will be seeing her this Thursday, and we’ve already discussed it via Instagram direct messages that we’ve got a lot to fill each other in on. So yes, later on this week I’m sure I will be talking her ear off about weddings.”

Fishel also provided some details about her dress, providing some insight into the process of making her decision, while keeping the actual reveal under wraps until her social media posts on Sunday, saying to the publication, “I do have a dress. I’ve had a couple of fittings and yeah, I’m excited for people to see it. I kind of went a little bit of a unique route, but I like it.”